Joker and former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has set social media alight with his weird shoes fashion sense

Mboweni took to Twitter to share a photo of his during a television interview and Mzansi has dubbed him the "grandpa of black Twitter"

Social media users were left rolling over with laughter at the snap with some commenting that he needs to find a makoti to improve his style

Tito Mboweni’s style has once again got tongues wagging after a pic of his shoes went viral on social media. Image: Tito Mboweni/ Twitter & Getty Images

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s shoe fashion has come under harsh criticism from Twitter users.

The former Reserve Bank boss shared a photo of himself during an ENCA interview with a circle around his shoes.

Twitter users exploded with laughter, and many took to Twitter to poke fun at Mboweni ’s shoe sense or rather lack thereof.

Mboweni captioned the pic of him sitting on a chair in a rural setting:

“Why mara?”

@MohauMo reacted:

“You love attention neh boyzin?”

@SammyCharts added:

“Soccer kit socks.”

@Light_Love__ added:

“The face card is as important as the shoes.”

@MathyeSP said:

“Black Twitter’s grandpa.”

@Rodenhle reacted:

“What happens with shoes Mr.”

@InnoMokoena1 said:

“It's high time you find yourself a wife.”

@kgopotso_africa added:

“The background, that’s what I’m most interested in.”

@DignityBoikany1 said:

“I don’t know why but based on his personality here, I have a soft spot for Tito. He’s like a very sweet grandpa bear that needs to be cuddled and protected in my eyes he is super adorable in my eyes.”

@TshweuMoleme said:

“What do you see? Newspaper or Roll of paper. If you’ve been there, you’ll know. Face with tears of joy.”

@MalinZAR said:

“The level of intelligence in this gentleman is admirable but the stubbornness nebushangaan is a bit too much to stomach.”

