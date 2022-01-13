Say What?: Mzansi Left Confused by Viral Pic of Posh Cars Parked in Front Shack
- Dr Daniel Marven shared a pic of several new luxury cars online namely Porsche, Lamborghini Ferrari parked in front of a shack in the Eastern Cape
- Twitter users were blown away by why so many top-end cars would be parked at an informal dwelling in the township
- Peeps had fun speculating and some said it was a drug house, others commented that a sangoma lived there and one said the cars were parked there for a funeral
An actor from Pretoria shared a snap of plush high-end luxury cars parked in front of shacks in an informal settlement and Twitter users have been left scratching their heads.
The photo shows several multi-coloured cars namely Porsche, Lamborghini Ferrari parked in front of a few informal dwellings.
Dr Daniel Marven took to Twitter with the pic which he captioned:
“I have too many questions but again let me tool…”
@PHAKx21 said:
“and his neighbors will think he’s selling Dope.”
@Duranovic_ reacted:
“GTA: Mzanzi.”
@lokudustanisla1 said:
“Some junubin riding sport cars in Juba without proper houses #ssot.”
@Ofentse_OR said:
“You and I both.”
@Manny_II added:
“Me too.”
@DeMajelo said:
“This how it looks every time in eastern cape during the December holidays.”
@PMTOGU01 added:
“Where in the Eastern Cape?”
@danielmarven added:
“It was actually a funeral. One of the taxi boss's family members had passed on, so the other taxi bosses were there for support, they used this yard as parking cos it was closer.”
@sparetwirra reacted:
“The mechanic used to work at Ferrari. He knows what he is doing.”
@Kayz990 added:
“You know the story bro with open mouth and cold sweat there is no way friends can visit at the same time.”
@Philemonie said:
“Those are. My homies came to see me last week.”
@Tip227 added:
“A sangoma lives there.”
