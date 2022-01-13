Dr Daniel Marven shared a pic of several new luxury cars online namely Porsche, Lamborghini Ferrari parked in front of a shack in the Eastern Cape

Twitter users were blown away by why so many top-end cars would be parked at an informal dwelling in the township

Peeps had fun speculating and some said it was a drug house, others commented that a sangoma lived there and one said the cars were parked there for a funeral

A snap of several luxury cars outside a shack has raised eyebrows. Image: Dr Daniel Marven/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

An actor from Pretoria shared a snap of plush high-end luxury cars parked in front of shacks in an informal settlement and Twitter users have been left scratching their heads.

The photo shows several multi-coloured cars namely Porsche, Lamborghini Ferrari parked in front of a few informal dwellings.

Dr Daniel Marven took to Twitter with the pic which he captioned:

“I have too many questions but again let me tool…”

@PHAKx21 said:

“and his neighbors will think he’s selling Dope.”

@Duranovic_ reacted:

“GTA: Mzanzi.”

@lokudustanisla1 said:

“Some junubin riding sport cars in Juba without proper houses #ssot.”

@Ofentse_OR said:

“You and I both.”

@Manny_II added:

“Me too.”

@DeMajelo said:

“This how it looks every time in eastern cape during the December holidays.”

@PMTOGU01 added:

“Where in the Eastern Cape?”

@danielmarven added:

“It was actually a funeral. One of the taxi boss's family members had passed on, so the other taxi bosses were there for support, they used this yard as parking cos it was closer.”

@sparetwirra reacted:

“The mechanic used to work at Ferrari. He knows what he is doing.”

@Kayz990 added:

“You know the story bro with open mouth and cold sweat there is no way friends can visit at the same time.”

@Philemonie said:

“Those are. My homies came to see me last week.”

@Tip227 added:

“A sangoma lives there.”

