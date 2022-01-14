A South African man paid homage to his Xhosa culture by getting a stunning tattoo on his arm recently

@athisfaction said the unique artwork took 11 hours to complete and also features the some of his clan names

Online users showered the Twitter post with compliments and questions on the inspiration behind the tattoo

A Xhosa man took to his social media to show off his first ever tattoo. The inked piece is a significant symbol of his heritage and culture.

The tattoo took about 11 hours to complete and @athisfaction admitted that he had to blast music through his headphones to block out the pain. He captioned the post:

“First ink I hope it heals nice.”

Many users showed love on the post with many saying they were inspired to get inked as well.

Here are some of their comments on the post:

@que_genuka wrote:

“Ok this is beautiful but uyenze yonke ngemini eyi 1 (you did it in one day)?”

@Clibo_sa1 wrote”

“Nguwe who came up with all this? Feel like there's a lot behind it.”

@kabeloWaka2 said:

“Iyoo a whole XHOSA that's a lot of pain. I would’ve left somewhere after.”

@MaSheri_Ncapayi reacted:

“Ayinamsebenzi. It's still dope.”

@MezieBear responded:

“This is beautiful Athi.”

@XhosAnela replied:

“Mntaaase. I saw GABA and lost my mind.”

@HinaThembani commented:

“Brave to label Xhosa in KZN.”

@HectorToolz said:

“Dope ink bro.”

@Noluangelo reacted:

“This is a really nice tattoo.”

Snaps of stunning Xhosa wedding leave Mzansi in awe

Briefly News previously reported on a proud brother, Siya Mnyanda (@siyamnyanda), took to his social media to share stunning photos of his sister getting married to the love of her life in Qumbu, Eastern Cape, South Africa.

The post included stunning photos of the newlyweds and their family at the Xhosa traditional wedding.

Siya also wrote a heartfelt caption in the Instagram post which reads:

“Over the past few days I was fortunate enough to watch my youngest sister marry the man of her dreams in two amazing ceremonies. This was the second; a cultural wedding held at my brother-in-law’s most picturesque homestead kuQumbu. What an incredible experience it was to watch one of my most favourite couples undertake to forever while observing our sacred and beautiful age-old traditions.

