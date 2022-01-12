Peeps Share Januaworry Struggles: “That 2 Minutes Soft Life With Your Last R100”

A man @mizar took to social media to share a post about the pleasure of spending his very last R100

The Mzansi online user described the little splurge as soft life on his tweet which has over 6800 likes

Many Saffas have responded to the relatable tweet with what they choose to spend their last bit of money on

With many counting their remaining cents this January, a social media user @mizar shared a relatable post about enjoying the last bit of your money to make you happy.

The tweet is captioned:

“That 2 minutes soft life with your last R100>>>>.”

The tweet which has over 6800 likes has seen majority of Mzansi online users in agreement with the post and shared what they spend their last money on.

@u_bhekani reacted:

“Enjoyment at its best.”

@Thobeka72115363 asked:

“How much of the soft life can R100 get you thou?”

@RingoWaKhelina wrote:

“Two minutes should be a single tot of good whisky on ice.”

@Cellular_Jnr replied:

“Lol first thing I do is buy myself weed then the rest it's fine.”

@Thlolo15March said:

“The best moments of your soft life.”

@TeenashThaReal wrote:

“How about the feeling you get when it's late late and you tell the gents, "Likhona iClipa endlini..." then you rock with that last clipa.”

@Owethu_zm responded:

“Ma’am please isoftlife.”

@MfundoBosch reacted:

“Varsity and it was a McFeast Large meal, coke no ice.”

@Nokx14510039 commented

“It's worth it I bought a meal ka R27 at chicken licken and I still have money yokuya espanini tomorrow and back.”

@bohloko_m wrote:

“I buy cheap South African vodka and those R5 snacks.”

@MosebotsePhetla replied:

“That's me today after work. Going to celebrate my birthday with my last cents.”

Mzansi man welcomes january with chicken head kebabs dish

Briefly News previously reported that it is officially the new year and for some, that means the soft life is over and the ‘Januworry' woes have kicked in. This means it is back to being frugal after the festive spending.

Daniel Marven (@danielmarven) took to his social media to post his creative January meal of chicken heads, tomato and cucumber kebabs.

Peeps can relate with the post as many South African families identify with January being a very long month as they seek to stretch December salaries until the first payday of the New Year.

The photo of the meal looks rather peculiar to say the least and definitely has Mzansi peeps with bellyaches from laughter. Here are some of their funny comments on the post.

