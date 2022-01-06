KwaDarkie Ever After: Snaps of Stunning Xhosa Wedding Leave Mzansi in Awe

Breathtaking photos of a beautiful Xhosa wedding were shared online by the brother of the bride on Instagram

Siya Mnyanda expressed his pride and joy at the beautiful milestone and shared a sweet message on the post

Online users fell in love with the post of photos taken from the traditional wedding that was held in the homestead kuQumbu in the Eastern Cape

A proud brother, Siya Mnyanda (@siyamnyanda), took to his social media to share stunning photos of his sister getting married to the love of her life in Qumbu, Eastern Cape, South Africa.

The stunning Xhosa couple at their wedding in Qumbu, Eastern Cape. Image: @siyamnyanda / Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post included stunning photos of the newlyweds and their family at the Xhosa traditional wedding.

Siya also wrote a heartfelt caption in the Instagram post which reads:

“Over the past few days I was fortunate enough to watch my youngest sister marry the man of her dreams in two amazing ceremonies. This was the second; a cultural wedding held at my brother-in-law’s most picturesque homestead kuQumbu.

“What an incredible experience it was to watch one of my most favourite couples undertake to forever while observing our sacred and beautiful age-old traditions. Congratulations Yoshi & Katt and all the best in your new chapter of #KwaDarkieEverAfter”

Check out the stunning snaps:

The lovely post was well received by online users who only had good things to say to the couple.

sinazo__zeza said:

“What a stunning couple and wedding.”

_lucyluce wrote:

“Camagu.”

lisaclaireferreira commented

“Oh my goodness these pics Siya! Woweeee! All so beautiful and gorgeous and you can just feel the love! CONGRATULATIONS!”

tembisa_j reacted:

“Obsessed.”

abosh_nayo replied:

“In 20 years' time this picture will still be ICONIC.”

viwe_l_potelwa said:

“Love this.”

misterlevius reacted:

“Beautiful!”

zarhiworshipmkhize said:

“They look so stunning! Akamhle uYoza.”

katlegomadeinafrica replied:

“Congratulations to the KwaDarkie family. May God be with them in their new journey.”

poopsabelle wrote:

“You captured it so beautifully, you could feel the love. Congratulations to Yoza.”

Couple share beautiful pics from traditional wedding

In more wedded bliss, Briefly News previously reported on a stunning local couple has social media buzzing after sharing a few snaps from their traditional wedding day. The newlyweds took to a secluded patch of green field for the intimate photoshoot.

Heading online, @duvha_bulannga shared the pictures alongside his beautiful bride. He simply captioned the post, "17-04-2021", likely a nod to this couple's wedding anniversary.

The pair rocked matching outfits with a blue and red theme. The bride's traditional garment also featured a modern twist underneath her makoti attire. Naturally, South Africans soon headed to the comments section wishing the beautiful couple well in the comment section.

