A local woman bought a wedding outfit with accessories from Temu and was impressed by their prices and quality. Image: Sihle Gabela

A compelling post detailed a woman's complete satisfaction with a wedding dress purchased from Temu at an amazingly low price, a dress that drew many compliments.

The appreciation note shared by Sihle Gabela, a 39-year-old lady who lives in Vosloorus, Johannesburg, detailed how the giant online retail group Temu managed to make her wedding dress extra special with their low-priced items.

In her heartfelt post, the Technical Support Agent for an ISP company explained the circumstances surrounding her wedding to the love of her life, whom she met in 2003, when she was 17 and he was 18 years old. Her husband had paid lobola in 2013, and they had their traditional wedding in 2020 to unite the two families. They, however, knew they'd have to have a civil union to register their marriage officially, and the option that worked better for their pockets was a Home Affairs wedding.

Their wedding took place on August 26, 2024. With four children, the oldest being 19 years old, including a baby born in March of the same year, a grand white wedding of their dreams was financially out of reach. Despite not having initially envisioned a Home Affairs ceremony, she understood that it was the most practical and accessible option for them.

It was during this planning phase that she decided to explore Temu for her bridal attire, including the dress, shoes, and earrings, drawn by their reputation for affordability. Sihle, who grew up with her mom, dad, and younger sister, recounted her joy when the price of her chosen dress, initially R550, in her cart, was unexpectedly reduced to R320. This massive saving brought her tremendous joy, and she was able to secure the purchase. On her wedding day at Home Affairs, she noted that one lady approached her to compliment her appearance.

She added that others in attendance couldn't stop staring, confirming the elegance of her Temu purchase. She concluded her appreciation by thanking Temu for making her day extra special with such a gorgeous and budget-friendly dress.

The woman turned heads when she showed up in her Temu dress at Home Affairs. Image: Sohle Gabela

Bridal joy on a budget with Temu

The Briefly News team spoke with Sihle Gabela to gain deeper insight into her decision to purchase her wedding dress from Temu and her overall experience with the online retailer.

We asked Sihle, mother of two girls and two boys, what inspired her to choose Temu for her Home Affairs wedding dress, especially given her limited budget. She said:

"I had seen their wedding dresses before, and I have always thought they are not just affordable but beautiful as well. So when we decided to get married at Home Affairs, I knew from the get-go that I would look for a wedding dress at Temu."

We asked if she could tell us more about the dress itself, what made it stand out, and how she felt when you saw the final price reduction to R320. The proud wife added:

"It is a very beautiful dress. Having had a baby a few months ago, I wanted a dress that not only would I be comfortable in, having gained baby weight, but I would still look beautiful in it. With the initial price of R550 already, that was a bargain, but when it was reduced to R320, I could not believe it. I had to have it and could not believe how much I was saving."

The team asked beyond the price, what her overall impression of the dress's quality had been once she received it, and how it felt to wear it on her wedding day. The mom said:

"The quality was amazing, the moment I fitted it, I was so happy at how good it looked on me. Wearing it at my wedding, I felt beautiful and confident in it."

We noted she mentioned receiving many compliments; we asked what the general reaction from her family and friends to her wedding attire was. Sihle commented:

"When it arrived and I rushed to fit it, my mom and sister were there; they could not believe how beautiful I looked in it. At the wedding, when my husband came to pick me up, he could not stop telling me how beautiful I looked."

Briefly News asked if this was her first time shopping with Temu, and based on this experience, what her thoughts were on their offerings. She noted:

"No, it wasn't my first time shopping at Temu, that is why I felt confident ordering my wedding dress because I know their quality. I have made maybe 4-5 purchases before buying my dress."

When asked if she's purchased any other items from Temu or other large online retailers, and what her experience has been like with other purchases. She said:

"Yes, I have made purchases on Temu before. Temu was the first online overseas retailer I had purchased from, and the experience has been good. I have always received exactly what I ordered, and it has been delivered within the estimated time frame. The experience has been good."

See the post below:

A local woman shared a Temu appreciation post after saving ig on her wedding dress. Post Sihle Gabela

