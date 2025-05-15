A South African woman has shown how she's starting a nail art business using affordable products purchased from online retailer TEMU

In her video haul, @leronhendricks displays dozens of nail supplies, including files, gems, polish, packaging materials, and thank you cards - all at affordable prices

She shows her nail art skills in a follow-up video, creating professional-looking French designs with the TEMU products, proving that quality doesn't have to come with a high price tag

A local woman shared a video showing all the items she got at affordable prices on Temu to help start her business. Images: @leronhendricks

A resourceful South African woman has shared how she's turning her nail art skills into a business by using affordable products from online retailer TEMU. Content creator @leronhendricks posted videos showing both her impressive haul of nail supplies and how she uses these items to create beautiful nail designs.

In her first video, the young woman explains that she's planning to start a nail business and decided to order supplies from TEMU because of the affordable prices. She shows off a large collection of items that would typically cost much more if purchased from local beauty supply stores.

Her haul includes practical items like mini sanding bands for her nail filing machine, mini files, alcohol pads for cleaning nails, sticky tabs, double-sided tape, and five packs of glue. She also bought clear packaging bags and attractive thank-you cards.

Among her more decorative purchases were pink bedazzled cuticle pushers, a stand for her nail brushes, various nail stickers, and an impressive collection of gems in gold, silver, and other colours for nail art. She also bought a palette for mixing nail polish colours while working on designs.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Putting products to use

In a follow-up video, @leronhendricks demonstrates how she uses these TEMU products to create professional nail designs. Starting from scratch, she files the nails and preps them for design work. The quality of the products is evident as she uses them - they're sturdy and perform well despite their affordable price tags.

She shows her skill in creating a complicated nail design using a small brush and nail polish. After completing the base design, she adds decorative gems using transparent polish as an adhesive before sealing everything with a top coat. The finished product looks professional and high-quality, proving that her TEMU purchases were a smart investment for her new business.

Affordable path to entrepreneurship

Direct-from-factory platform TEMU has become a popular option for South Africans looking to start small businesses, particularly in the beauty, fashion, and retail sectors. The online marketplace offers products at significantly lower prices than traditional suppliers by cutting out layers of intermediaries and their associated costs, making it possible for aspiring entrepreneurs to launch businesses with minimal upfront investment.

This trend is particularly important in South Africa, where unemployment remains high and many people are looking for ways to create income opportunities. By using affordable online retailers, creative individuals can turn their skills into viable businesses without taking on significant financial risk.

Starting a business with limited funds can be challenging, but @leronhendricks demonstrates how creativity and resourcefulness can overcome financial barriers. By finding affordable supplies and using her existing skills, she's created an opportunity for herself that could grow into a sustainable income source.

A woman shared a clip showing how TEMU products helped her start a business. Images: @leronhendricks

Other TEMU success stories

Briefly News reported on a Cape Town motorcycle rental business owner who discovered huge savings when he bought an exhaust link pipe from TEMU for just R600 - 700, including shipping.

reported on a Cape Town motorcycle rental business owner who discovered huge savings when he bought an exhaust link pipe from TEMU for just R600 - 700, including shipping. A single father touched South African hearts when he shared how TEMU helped him find the perfect basketball gift for his son's birthday.

A woman whose mother was recently diagnosed with dementia found affordable memory books on TEMU with guided questions that help preserve family stories before they fade away.

