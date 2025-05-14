A Durban mother started a Facebook group which has grown into a community of over 800,000 women helping each other save money and build financial security

Ncumisa Ndelu saved over R5,000 on one purchase using online shopping strategies, transforming her approach to household budgeting and inspiring thousands of women

From feeding the homeless to funding her children's education, this former journalist turned budgeting guru was recognised as Daily Maverick's 2023 Businessperson of the Year

One Durban mum came up with a brilliant idea to save women in SA thousands of rands with a unique shopping method. Images: @nfandesi

A 48-year-old Durban mother has turned her personal money-saving strategies into a nationwide movement that's helping hundreds of thousands of South African women take control of their finances.

Ncumisa Ndelu, a former journalist and communications professional, founded what would become one of South Africa's largest financial empowerment communities, starting with just 50 members in 2016. Today, her Facebook group 1 Family, 1 Stockpile has grown to over 800,000 members who share everything from shopping hacks to debt-free success stories.

From simple tips to a savings revolution

What started as Ncumisa sharing budgeting advice with friends quickly evolved into something much bigger. The group became a trusted space where women could exchange money-saving techniques, celebrate financial wins, and support each other through economic challenges.

Members share deals, discuss budgeting strategies, and offer encouragement as they work towards better financial futures. The community has helped women across the country save money on everyday essentials, launch their businesses and build more secure financial foundations for their families.

The shopping discovery that changed everything

A breakthrough in Ncumisa's savings journey came when she discovered the e-commerce platform Temu. Initially sceptical after seeing a cautionary post about international deliveries, she decided to test it herself by ordering security lights following a break-in at her home.

The experience completely changed her shopping approach; she placed her second order less than two weeks later. Through strategic online shopping, she's managed to save thousands of rands on household essentials, art supplies, school materials and beauty products. One purchase alone saved her family over R5,000.

One local woman is saving women across Mzansi thousands of rands with her Facebook group. Images: @nfandesi

From savings to community impact

The money Ncumisa saves doesn't just benefit her household, it enables her to continue her mission of feeding the homeless and invest in her children's education and creative interests. She involves her kids in the budgeting process, teaching them valuable financial lessons from piggy banks to comparative shopping.

Her children even "pitch" for what they want the budget to be spent on, learning negotiation and prioritisation skills in the process. This hands-on approach has created a new generation of financially aware young people in her family.

Ncumisa's top budgeting wisdom

Her advice is practical and accessible. She recommends creating a budget before payday arrives, involving children in financial planning, prioritising essential expenses, and always including savings in the budget. She emphasises looking for sales and discounts while also budgeting for personal rewards, whether it's a small treat or bigger experiences like travel.

Recognition for real impact

Ncumisa's journey from sharing simple saving tips to being named Daily Maverick's 2023 Businessperson of the Year shows the power of community-driven change. Her ability to connect personal financial decisions with broader community upliftment has created a ripple effect across South Africa.

The movement she started has empowered thousands of women to break free from debt, build savings, and gain confidence in managing their money. Through her example, she's proving that true financial empowerment begins at home and can spread to transform entire communities.

