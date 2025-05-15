A young lady shared a glimpse of her journey building her house, inspiring many along the way

One young lady in Mzansi has taken a bold step towards financial independence by building her own home after growing weary of paying rent.

A lady shared her journey to building her house after years of renting. Image: @mmathapelo167gmail.com

Woman builds house after years of paying rent

After years of forking out thousands of rands for monthly rentals, @mmathapelo167gmail.com decided it was time to invest in something permanent.

The young lady purchased a small piece of land but did not disclose the location. With savings and working hard to fulfil her dream, she began building a bachelor home, brick by brick and revealed in the comments that she spent about R100k.

Documenting her journey on social media, she quickly gained a following of people inspired by her courage and hands-on approach. Her story has sparked conversations about alternative housing solutions and the importance of property ownership for young South Africans, especially women.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @mmathapelo167gmail.com simply said the following:

"It is only GOD for this little. I thank you."

The TikTok video became a hit as she showed off the final touches of her home, which were well-decorated according to her style. The footage has gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Her story touched many online, proving that with grit and vision, homeownership is achievable.

Watch the clip of the lady building her house below:

TikTok takes notice of accomplishment

Many people were impressed by the woman achieving such an incredible milestone, as they showered her with congratulatory messages.

kgadies0 said:

"This is a sign I needed."

User expressed:

"Nna problem Akena le stand, congratulations, you worked hard."

Liyathitha-kwanda-okuhle commented:

"Congrats, mommy super proud of you, stranger."

TDK Thandi wrote:

"I'm proud of you, gal, congratulations."

kgadi-ya-Bathokwa1 stated:

"Yep, that's my friend, so proud of him."

XINHLERH_440 commented:

"I never looked back, I’m happy at home."

Mfanomdala stated:

"Where did you buy the headboard."

A South African woman showcased how she built her house after years of renting. Image: @mmathapelo167gmail.com

