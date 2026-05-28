Heartbreaking scenes unfolded behind the celebrations after several fan-favourite stars failed to make South Africa’s final World Cup squad

Football supporters flooded social media with emotional reactions after Hugo Broos was seen consoling devastated players

The omission of experienced stars and in-form performers has already sparked heated debate among Bafana Bafana fans

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It was jubilation for the 26 players announced by Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, for the FIFA World Cup. For the six players who were excluded, however, it was sheer heartbreak, as scenes witnessed by many last night painted a painful picture.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos named the squad to play in the World Cup. Image: EJ Langer

Source: Getty Images

Six players missed out on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent South Africa on football’s biggest stage. Among them was Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, who received sympathy from football fans online. The others were Thabiso Monyane (Kaizer Chiefs), Lebohang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns), Brooklyn Poggenpoel (Durban City), Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates) and Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Hugo Broos consoles omitted Bafana Bafana players

Broos appeared emotional as he embraced the excluded players and greeted each one individually, perhaps in an attempt to console them. However, nothing could ease the disappointment, especially for Petersen, who enjoyed an impressive season in Amakhosi colours.

Maboe also played a key role for his club this season, and many fans were surprised by his omission. Maswanganyi missed out despite recording a career-high 10 goals across all competitions during the 2025/26 campaign.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper was excluded from the Bafana Bafana squad for the World Cup. Image:@kaizerchiefs

Source: Twitter

Fans react to emotional Bafana Bafana squad scenes

Morena was also left out, with concerns raised over his fitness after Miguel Cardoso revealed that he had picked up an injury late in the season. Poggenpoel, who was a surprise inclusion in the preliminary squad after helping Durban City in the Nedbank Cup, was also dropped from Broos’ final selection.

South Africans reacted emotionally to the scenes involving Broos and the omitted players.

@sbo10111:

"Some players won't recover from that. There was no need for a preliminary squad. There was no need to invite players who were not going to make the final squad. I honestly don't think they considered how those left-out players and their families would feel."

@thabang_:

"The man lied to the public and said the only reason he didn’t select Beeza against Panama was because of injury. I laughed because we all knew he was never going to select him, whether fit or injured. If there was no public pressure, he would have called Leaner into the preliminary squad."

@AndisileHinana:

"It was his choice to select his favourites, but some players really deserved to be selected. Tito for Zwane and Ntshebe for Chaine."

@Musasa10111:

"Didn't Gayton say they had received funding to fly more supporters to the second game? The least they can do now is have these guys as part of that second group of fans going to the World Cup."

Watch the video below:

Bobby Motaung’s lifestyle: R3.9 million home

Briefly News previously reported that Bobby Motaung, son of Kaizer Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung, owns a luxurious home in Johannesburg’s prestigious Houghton Estate, bought in 2005 for R3.9 million.

Known for his low-profile lifestyle, the longtime Kaizer Chiefs executive has been spotted driving high-end vehicles like a Bentley Continental GT and BMW M5, reflecting his stature in South African football and business.

Source: Briefly News