DELMAS, MPUMALANGA— The matter against Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni and others has been re-enrolled and will be heard before the Delmas Magistrate's Court on 28 May 2026, where the accused will present themselves. This development follows the striking off of their extortion and money laundering case from the roll. Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni and Bafana ‘King of the Sky’ Sindane celebrated.

Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni did not dodge a bullet. Image: @IamMzilikazi

Source: Twitter

The two prominent taxi bosses previously appeared before the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court alongside Mvimbi Masilela and Philemon Msiza. A Mpumalanga businessman alleged that Sibanyoni and his co-accused extorted over R2.2 million from him over three years. The case was struck off the roll after the State prosecutor failed to appear for the bail application. Chief Magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni, who presided on 18 May 2026, found the prosecutor guilty of contempt of court and issued an arrest warrant.

Taxi bosses celebrate court ruling

Following the ruling, Sibanyoni and his co-accused celebrated inside and outside the courtroom. A video surfaced of the taxi bosses dancing to "E'Pop" by King P, Malemon, and Tumilemang at a party celebrating the ruling.

NPA files a complaint

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that on Tuesday, 26 May 2026, the National Prosecuting Authority filed a complaint against Chief Magistrate Tonjeni with the Magistrates Commission. NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago explained that certain aspects were not properly handled, noting the prosecutor had previously stated he would be unavailable due to other commitments. The accused must now appear in the Delmas Magistrate's Court, just as they thought they dodged a bullet.

Source: Briefly News