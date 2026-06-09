The relationship between Julius Malema and Feroz Khan is now under the spotlight after a Madlanga Commission affidavit allegedly revealed that Malema backed Khan during his 2024 disciplinary hearing, in which his conduct during a cocaine bust in 2021 was under review

The commission claims messages recovered from Khan's seized devices reveal discussions involving Malema, businessman Mohamed Sayed and efforts to influence state institutions

Khan is set to appear before the Madlanga Commission on 1 July, where he will have an opportunity to respond to the allegations

Major-General Feroz Khan (left) and Julius Malema (right). Images: @TheTruthPanther/X and @EFFSouthAfrica/X

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SOUTH AFRICA - Major General Feroz Khan is facing fresh scrutiny after explosive allegations contained in a Madlanga Commission affidavit linked him to businessman Mohamed Sayed and suggested he received political support from EFF leader Julius Malema.

The allegations emerged after Khan withdrew his legal challenge against the Madlanga Commission and the South African Police Service (SAPS), allowing investigators access to information extracted from electronic devices seized during a raid on his Houghton home in May.

Khan is expected to appear before the commission on 1 July to answer questions about the claims.

Malema allegedly encouraged Khan to fight on

A report from the Daily Maverick revealed that according to commission investigator Tshepo Nyatlo, messages recovered from the devices suggest Malema supported Khan during disciplinary proceedings.

The affidavit states that Sayed relayed a message from Malema to Khan, saying he should never resign and that they would ultimately emerge victorious.

Investigators also claim Malema, Khan and Sayed communicated about matters involving state institutions and government officials.

The commission alleges that Khan prepared questions for EFF MPs to ask in Parliament about former Inspector-General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe. The following day, Sayed allegedly sent Khan parliamentary questions that he said came from "Juju", a nickname often used for Malema.

According to the affidavit, Malema later confirmed that the questions would be submitted.

See post from journalist Sihle Mavuso here:

Plot to remove intelligence watchdog

The affidavit further alleges that Khan, Sayed and Malema discussed plans to remove Dintwe from office.

Investigators claim the group wanted to place Dintwe in a position where he could be accused of lying during a parliamentary session, which could then be used as grounds to call for his removal.

Allegedly, Khan sent Malema the messages to ask in parliament to make grounds for the removal of Dintwe, to which Malema responded he would be 'firing them ' the next day.

Alleged Covid-19 tender irregularities

The commission affidavit also claims that Khan and Sayed discussed Covid-19 procurement deals involving companies called Cyberia and Smada. According to investigators, the pair allegedly sought to influence contracts involving SAPS and National Treasury for their mutual benefit.

The affidavit alleges that discussions included a kickback arrangement linked to an IT contract worth millions of rand.

Former National Treasury and SAPS supply chain official Lieutenant General Molefe Fani is also mentioned in connection with some of the procurement matters under investigation.

Claims of leaked police information

Nyatlo's affidavit alleges that Khan shared confidential SAPS information with Sayed on several occasions.

The information allegedly included internal police reports, details about officers, SAPS aircraft movements and information about senior-level meetings.

Investigators further claim Khan used his position to assist Sayed and his tobacco business interests while targeting competitors. The affidavit also details Khan's alleged relationship with the late Wiandre Pretorius, who was linked to several criminal investigations before his death.

The commission claims Khan helped connect Pretorius with Sayed and was aware of operations targeting rival cigarette smugglers. Another individual mentioned is former SAPS member Matipandile Sotheni, who is currently facing murder charges relating to the death of a key commission witness.

The commission wants Khan to explain the nature of his relationship with Sotheni and whether they communicated about any matters under investigation.

Khan to face questioning

The Madlanga Commission has directed Khan to provide a sworn statement and appear before the inquiry from 1 July.

He is expected to remain before the commission until questioning is complete and will be given an opportunity to respond to all allegations contained in the affidavit.

The claims remain allegations and have not yet been tested.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

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