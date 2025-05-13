A woman shared a heartbreaking story that left many South Africans shaken on social media

The hun revealed how her brother acted toward their mother, which led her to step up for her

One young lady in Mzansi opened up about her heated family dispute, which took social media by storm after a son reportedly took back everything he had ever given his mother, leaving many South Africans divided over the matter.

Son takes back everything he gave to his mom

The young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @phashaandanie revealed that her brother one day decided to take everything which he had brought for her mother, leaving the mom with nothing.

In the now-viral video, the woman can be seen purchasing furniture, appliances, and even groceries for her mother’s home. @phashaandanie did not disclose what led to the fallout between her brother and mom.

The incident led to @phashaandanie having to step up for her mother, and in the TikTok clip, she showcased how she took her shopping to buy new things for the house. She added how she had to take her savings to do so.

"I bought a new Toyota, and we are moving to our house that I built for her," said @phashaandanie."

The footage went on to become a viral hit on the internet, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and shares.

Healthy ways for families to resolve their issues

In many African households, gifts to parents are seen as acts of gratitude and not loans to be revoked.

According to TalktoAngel (2024), establishing a secure space for open discussion where each family member feels valued and heard is essential to effective conflict resolution. It is essential for people to actively listen, which involves focusing entirely and uninterruptedly on comprehending the speaker's point of view, Verywell Mind, 2024 website suggests.

Establishing a secure space for candid dialogue where each family member feels valued and heard is essential to effective conflict resolution (TalktoAngel, 2024). It is essential for people to actively listen, which involves focusing entirely and uninterruptedly on comprehending the speaker's point of view (Verywell Mind, 2024). Tensions can be de-escalated by using "I" statements to constructively convey wants and sentiments while concentrating on the problem rather than placing blame on specific people (TalktoAngel, 2024).

Collaborative problem-solving involves family members working together to find mutually acceptable solutions, often involving compromise and acknowledging strengths. Breaks during heated moments can prevent escalation.

Addressing underlying conflict causes, conducting regular family meetings, and seeking guidance from a family therapist are crucial for long-term resolution and effective communication.

