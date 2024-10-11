One young mother took to social media to showcase how her little boy rejected her after she returned from uni

In the video, she revealed that she went off to further her studies at university when he was only six days old

The lady's story touched people as they flooded the comments section, showering her with heartwarming messages

One mother was left heartbroken by her son as she took to TikTok to narrate her story, which touched the online community.

A mother was rejected by her son after she left him to attend university, as seen in a TikTok video. Image: @olluguzu

Little boy wants nothing to do with his graduate mom

The lady shared with her viewers that she left her son when he was six days old to pursue her studies at university, and when she was finally done and graduated, she returned home to her little one.

@olluguzu went on to say that her son wanted nothing to do with her, as seen in the clip, and he rejected her, which left her hurt. The video caught many's attention, gathering over 3.4 million views and thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA feels for the mother

The young mom's video touched South Africans as they headed to the comments section to uplift her, saying:

Vivi R said:

"You look very hurt, askies. He will come around because the only comfort he knows is from his grandparents."

Ocyeanic_nyiko added:

"You did it for him, though."

Inamandladladla inquired:

"So you went back and never visited? Cause it looks like he doesn't know you."

Fortune wrote:

"At least you came back with a crown."

Mother of 3 shared:

"You are not alone, me too. My daughter doesn't want me or to sleep with me because I left her when she was 6 months old, my heart."

MarchQueen commented:

"In fact, totally nothing to do with you."

University student shares the pain of being away from daughter during exams

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman took to social media to share the pain of being away from her child while focusing on her academic hustle.

TikTok user @lulekamellisa shared a video where she opened up about struggling to cope without seeing her daughter, who was back at home, as she was working towards obtaining her qualification at university.

