A young lady shared her touching story of how she decided to give love another chance, and the ending was not what she expected

The babe shared a TikTok video, which has since gone viral online, gaining a massive traction

People reacted to hun's post as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts

The matter of the heart is delicate, and this hun displayed just that after she opened up about her love life.

A lady shared her heartbreaking love story after she gave love another chance. Image: @ar.tlii

Source: TikTok

Woman gives love another chance, has a breakdown

The hun, who goes by the handle @ar.tlii, expressed to her viewers that she had decided to give love another chance.

@ar.tlii shared a video on TikTok where she showcased herself looking gorgeous and happy that she had found her knight in shining armour, with whom she would live happily ever after. Little did she know he was just one of those who would tear her heart into a million pieces.

The stunner then revealed herself lying on the floor, crying hysterically as her bae broke her heart. The clip touched many people online, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments on the video platform.

Watch the footage of hun below:

SA feels for woman's pain

The online community showered the hun with love and support, and many shared their own opinions as they responded to the lady's TikTok video about her love story.

Un.reach3d expressed:

"Yoh. May this never locate me? How did you feel after?"

Lebogang Mashishi wrote:

"Bathong mara chomi. You can’t love a person to that extent waitsi. Le tlo shwa hle."

Bintsi added:

"I wanna tell you I found myself rolling on the floor ee dining room yoh mom was laughing at me."

Deline could relate:

"We are not equally strong guys I understand her pain."

Zoe_nutella commented

"It doesn't have to get to this point kodwa guys‼️"

