Who is Andrew from Love is Blind? Meet the viral eye drop guy

Andrew from Love is Blind has been likened to a villain for doing the fake eye-drop-induced tear while talking about being heartbroken.

Andrew from Love Is Blind. Photo: @a.curious.ape on Instagram, @TinyTalks on YouTube (modified by author)

Andrew Liu went viral on Love is Blind Season 3 for using eye drops during an emotional interview.

Season 3 for using eye drops during an emotional interview. Nancy Rodriguez rejected him , leading to the infamous fake crying scene.

, leading to the infamous fake crying scene. Andrew claims the eye drops were for dry eyes, not to fake tears.

Since the show, Andrew returned to wildlife photography and embraced his meme status.

Profile summary

Full name Andrew Y. Liu Gender Male Age 33 years old (based on the show airing in 2022) Current residence Austin, Texas Nationality American Ethnicity Asian-American Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown University University of Texas at Austin, Texas McCombs School of Business Profession Director of Operations, wildlife photographer Social media Instagram

Who is Andrew from Love is Blind?

Andrew Liu was a contestant looking for love on the third season of the reality TV show Love is Blind. Because of his tear-drop scene, he became one of the most discussed characters.

Before his fake tears rolled down his face, in a viral video E! News shared, he said:

I never thought I could care for someone that would bring me to tears.

Andrew reportedly has an Electrical and Computer Engineering (honours) degree from the Cockrell School of Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with a focus on Management Information Systems from the Texas McCombs School of Business.

Facts about Andrew from Love Is Blind. Photo: @a.curious.ape on Instagram (modified by author)

Who was Andrew Liu before Love is Blind?

A Newsweek article reported that Andrew was the director of operations on Love is Blind. Based on his Instagram bio, he is a wildlife photographer and urban explorer.

Per his website, A Curious Ape, he dreamt of becoming an astronaut. After enrolling as an aerospace engineer in college, he switched to electrical engineering and added a second major in business.

When he was 22, he became a management consultant before becoming obsessed with adventure and photography. Samuel Cox in South Africa encouraged him to explore the wonders of the natural world. Samuel trained him in the art of wildlife photography.

What is the concept of Love is Blind?

The top Netflix series, which premiered in 2020, allows single men and women to try their luck to find love and get engaged before they meet the person. In the first ten days, contestants date each other in different pods.

While they will not see each other, they can discuss different topics of interest as they get to know each other. The idea is to prioritise an emotional connection instead of physical attraction. Once they have a strong connection, a marriage proposal can follow. If there is an acceptance, the couple meets physically.

What happened between Nancy and Andrew in Love is Blind?

As Entertainment Tonight reported, Andrew developed a relationship with speech-language pathologist Nancy Rodriguez on the reality TV show. At first, it appeared the Love is Blind Asian guy had found the love of his life.

The two bonded over intellectual conversations, shared dreams, and life goals. While Andrew visualised his future with Nancy, she had a deeper connection with Bartise Bowden, another cast member. Andrew proposed to Nancy in the Pod, but she turned him down.

According to ScreenRant, she eventually accepted Bartise Bowden’s engagement proposal.

Andrew during a training session (L) and gladly showing an artwork (R). Photo: @a.curious.ape (modified by author)

Why was Andrew fake crying on Love is Blind?

Andrew's fake tears happened after he suffered a disappointing rejection from his show bestie, Nancy. He paused amid an interview, brought out a bottle of lubricating eye drops and squeezed some into his eyes.

After applying the eye drops, the cast member noted that the rejection did not feel good because it hurt, but he was satisfied because he went for it. Love is Blind show creator Chris Coelen was asked about it during an interview, and he said:

They were really real, raw and honest and embraced the entire journey of trying to find love and seeing whether the love that they had found could sustain the obstacles that they encountered. They gave it everything and that meant diving into some really incredible stuff.

During a discussion with Newsweek, Nancy Rodriguez shared her opinion about Andrew's eye drops. She claimed that his actions were not surprising because he had been deceptive on the show with his cool, calm, and collected persona. In her words:

So, I called it out, you know, I must have superpowers in the pod to be able to tell that something was off. When I saw that scene, it just really confirmed and validated that I made the right choice to say ‘no’ to someone who wasn’t in this experiment and this experience for the real reasons.

Viral eye drop guy Andrew Liu. Photo: @a.curious.ape on Instagram (modified by author)

Are Nancy and Andrew still together?

Nancy and Andrew no longer have the connection that allowed them to have deep conversations. After the show ended, Nancy started dating Bartise Bowden while Andrew basks in the fame of his eye-drop moment.

Frequently asked questions

Why did Andrew from Love is Blind use eye drops? Andrew has neither confirmed nor denied claims that he was trying to fake the tear.

Andrew has neither confirmed nor denied claims that he was trying to fake the tear. What is Andrew Liu's job on Love is Blind? He was reportedly the show's director of operations.

He was reportedly the show's director of operations. Did Nancy ever date Andrew? The duo never dated officially as Andrew's proposal was rejected by Nancy.

The duo never dated officially as Andrew's proposal was rejected by Nancy. Do Love is Blind members get paid? All participants get paid a stipend for their time on the show, though each stage of the series has a different pay grade.

Andrew from Love is Blind may have become famous for having the most cringeworthy moment of the show. The saying that no such thing as bad publicity is true in his case, since he has become a social media sensation. This could bode well for his acting career and maybe lead to more roles on the screen.

