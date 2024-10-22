One young lady left South Africans in their feelings after she revealed that she had lost her boyfriend

The stunner shared images of her man, which touched many people online and gained loads of views

People rallied around the hun as they flooded her comments section with heartwarming messages

A woman mourned the death of her boyfriend in a TikTok video. Image: @dineo8639

Source: TikTok

Death knocked at one young lady's home, and she took to social media to narrate her boyfriend's tragic passing.

South African woman grieves boyfriend

The stunner, who goes by the social media handle @dineo8639, shared a video on TikTok where she is seen with her man before his passing.

She expressed to her viewers how she was born to be a "gone girl," but life had different plans for her. @dineo8639 stated that now she is forced to be a "grieving girlfriend" after her man tragically died in a car accident, according to @dineo8639, who shared the news with her viewers in the comments section.

In the TikTok video, @dineo8639 showed a red shirt with the number three in a frame. Many were left in their feelings over the hun's painful story. While taking to her caption, the stunner simply said:

"Rest in peace, my love."

Watch the video.

Mzansi shows the woman love and support

The hun's story touched many as they flooded the comments section with condolence messages.

Skaternevermisses said:

"From being Billy’s childhood friend sending light & prayers."

Miss Teekay said:

"One of the worst things to experience happened to me four years ago& I’m still grieving his death at a young age. I hope you find healing, mama. I’m deeply sorry for your loss."

MatildahM wrote:

"From a grieving wife, my condolences. May God strengthen you."

Shes_Bumblebee expressed:

"My worst fear. So sorry for your loss, babe."

Thandokuhle_Mchunu commented:

"From a grieving girlfriend, my deepest condolences I know how it feels like."

LisaSintu shared:

"I knew him from school. Tight hugs to you, and a heavenly birthday to him. I'm so sorry, Mami."

