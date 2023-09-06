A Cape Town resident narrowly avoided a collision when a speeding Mercedes Benz almost crashed into her, only to be harassed

Sharon Van Wyk posted a video on TikTok recounting a road rage incident in which a Mercedes Benz driver followed her and fired shots at her car

South Africans shared messages of support for Van Wyk as she explained how she escaped with her life

CAPE TOWN - A woman shared a horrifying experience after a speeding Mercedes Benz almost crashed into her in Durbanville, Western Cape, last week.

A Cape Town was attacked by a Mercedes Benz driver who almost hit her car while speeding. Images: @SharonVanWyk3/TikTok & Stock Photos/Getty Images

Sharon Van Wyk posted a video on the popular social media app TikTok and explained how she dealt with a road rage incident while going about her day.

Cape Town woman says she was almost shot

In the video, Sharon explains she was driving down Wellington Road and heading to town to fetch her kids from school on 30 August.

Van Wyk said she was in the right-hand lane to turn right into Paul Kruger when a speeding white Mercedes Benz almost crashed into her.

She then flashed the driver to alert him and continued to make the right turn. Sharon said she realised after approaching the first four-way stop that the Mercedes Benz driver was following her.

"It was then that I noticed in my rearview mirror that he pulled across the T-junction, opened his window and fired at me," said Sharon.

She later explained that the perpetrator fired two shots, hitting her back lights and window spoiler.

Sharon Van Wyk appeals for help

Sharon, who was visibly still shaken by the ordeal, said she had never been more terrified in her life and was thankful that her children were not in the car when she was attacked.

She appealed to the businesses and homes along Paul Kruger and Protea Way to sift through their CCTV footage to help her identify the attacker.

South Africans react to the horrific attack

Eebsa said:

"What's happening in Durbanville lately? Last week, patients got robbed at gunpoint at Mediclinic Durbanville."

Ndoh_Dlangamandla said:

"Leaving and coming back home is such an underrated blessing in this cruel world we live in. Thank God you are safe❤️"

RabbitBloom said:

"Bathong Sharon. Yooh so sorry this happened to you. Glad you are alive. I hope the TikTok community in the areas you mentioned will help."

Dee commented:

"Bathong, I am so sorry! What a traumatic experience."

Gia said:

"Thank God you are safe and your kids were not with you. Of course, the mental trauma goes unseen, but hopefully, people help and you get justice. so sorry ❤️"

Faith100s said:

"That's horrific, I can imagine the trauma... but focus on God's Grace and that you were not harmed. I'm so sorry, I hope they find him."

KZN motorist gunned down after minor collision

Briefly News previously reported that a KwaZulu-Natal man was shot and killed after a minor accident descended into a full-on road rage incident.

The incident happened on Tuesday, 18 July, when a 37-year-old was side-swiped by a Renault.

The Renault driver slightly scratched the bumper of the man's VW Polo but didn't stop and continued driving. The situation then escalated.

