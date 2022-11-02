Yet another accident has happened on the notorious N3 Highway in KwaZulu-Natal

The accident follows a deadly crash involving a truck that claimed three lives on Tuesday, 1 November

The government is now considering tightening laws to make south African roads safer

DURBAN - Yet another crash on the infamous N3 highways has resulted in the injury of 10 people.

The government is considering harsher laws to curb truck accidents on South African roads. Image: DAVID HARRISON & stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The second crash, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 2 November, came mere hours after a terrible truck accident on the same road killed three people.

Tuesday's, 1 November, accident occurred when a truck driver plagued into several vehicles after an alleged break failure while travelling on the fast lane before Mariannhill toll plaza, TimesLIVE reported.

To tackle the threat trucks place on SA roads, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and his department are considering stronger laws to operate trucks on public roads.

The department's action plan includes the following:

The identification of hazardous routes along which law enforcement will be deployed.

The deployment of mobile vehicle testing equipment to test the roadworthiness of trucks along routes.

Section 50 of the National Traffic Act will enable MECs to investigate operators and obtain information about vehicle and driver fitness.

Collaboration with the Department of Public Enterprises to move cargo from road to rail.

The government has set its sights on an ambitious 10-year road master plan to move at least 50 million tonnes of freight and 100 million passengers from road to rail, Business Tech reported.

South Africans weigh in on the notorious N3

South Africans are calling for immediate solutions to the carnage on SA roads.

Here are some comments:

@njabulo__sibiya commented:

"Travelling by road from JHB to DBN() is no longer feasible for safety reasons."

@NjobaSimphiwe added:

"Trucks on our roads are New Covid19, while we have rails made by apartheid government that can save lives."

@Mike_Tuney demanded:

" This is happening a lot more often these days, something needs to be done NOW!"

