A head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a Toyota Corolla has killed seven people

The deceased died on impact, and those who survived the crash were rushed to hospital for treatment of serious injuries

The cause of the fiery crash is unknown, but a multi-disciplinary task force is investigating multiple cases of capable killing

ESTCOURT - A fiery head-on collision on Monday, 31 October, claimed the lives of at least seven people in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal.

The deadly accident occurred on Wembezi Road when a minibus taxi and a Toyota Corolla collided. The deceased were killed on impact, but others sustained serious injuries. The survivors were rushed to a local hospital.

Both vehicles caught alight upon impact, and emergency personnel, including paramedics, police and the Road Traffic Inspectorate, worked throughout the night to clear the scene.

The Citizen reported that it is still unclear what caused that crash, but a multi-disciplinary task force is investigating the matter. Multiple cases of culpable slaying are also being investigated.

In the aftermath of the crash MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liason Sipho Hlomuka expressed his repulsion toward SA motorists' continued flouting of traffic rules.

According to Arrive Alive, Hlomuka said the deadly crash is yet another painful accident in a string of crashes that have plagued the province of KZN. The spokesperson called on motorists to drive responsibly and save lives on the roads.

Hlomuka's comments come as the October Transport Month is closing, and the transport department is taking stock of massive enforcement operations to make SA roads safer.

Six people died, and five others were injured in deadly multi-vehicle pileup near Port Edward KZN

In another story, Briefly News reported that a deadly collision on the R61 claimed the lives of six people and injured five others on Monday afternoon, 10 October.

The pileup happened between two bakkies, four cars and a truck in Port Edward on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal at around 4.58 pm, according to Netcare 911.

According to TimesLIVE, the accident was caused when a car and a bakkie collided head-on. Six vehicles' occupants died before Netcare 911 emergency personnel arrived.

