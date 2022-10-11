Six people lost their lives in a multi-car collision near Port Edward on Monday, 10 October

Five other people were injured but survived the crash with moderate to serious injuries

Netcare 911 said it appeared that the multi-car pileup was caused by a head-on collision between a bakkie and a car

PORT EDWARD - A deadly collision on the R61 claimed the lives of six people and injured five others on Monday afternoon, 10 October.

Six people have died, and five others were injured in a deadly car crash on the R61 in Port Edward on Monday afternoon. Image: Med-Evac Ambulance

Source: Facebook

The pileup happened between two bakkies, four cars and a truck in Port Edward on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal at around 4.58 pm, according to Netcare 911.

According to TimesLIVE, the accident was caused when a car and a bakkie collided head-on. Six occupants of the vehicles died before the arrival of Netcare 911 emergency personnel.

South Coast Herald reported that the other five passengers sustained moderate to serious injuries and were treated on the scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Multiple emergency services responded to the crash scene, including fire and rescue services which had to use hydraulic tools to free the bodies trapped in the cars.

South Africans react to the fatal multi-car pile up

The frequency of deadly crashes on South African roads has Mzansi worried about vehicle safety.

Here are some reactions:

Sally Weir Kruger commented:

"OMG...... how scary."

@LalaOdirile asked:

"KZN Accidents are many and messy, kwenzenjani?"

Mbonani Teddy said:

"Guys, let's respect barrier lines, please. They were put there for a reason. Some of us have kids and families we wouldn't want to leave behind."

Daisy Maropeng Thobakgale added:

"God have mercy on us. It looks like a well-written movie. Condolences to the family and loved ones. We must indeed be grateful this world is not our home."

Russell Davies claimed:

"We must have the worst drivers in the world."

Carol Eagles Thomas pointed out:

"It's a crying shame that this is a daily occurrence. Do people not respect the rules of the road? Too many lives are being wiped out by reckless, negligent drivers."

Source: Briefly News