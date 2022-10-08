Two family pit bulls were put down after killing two babies and seriously injuring their mother

According to reports circulating online, the two children attacked were two years and five-month-old, respectively

Their mother was rushed to the hospital after being attacked by the dogs while trying to defend her babies

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Two toddlers aged two years and five months were declared dead after they were attacked by their family dogs.

Two children were mauled to death by family pit bulls. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The attack allegedly happened around 3:30 pm on Wednesday in Shelby County, USA.

According to Fox13, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident in a statement. The report states that the two-year-old girl and five-month-old boy died on the spot.

The dogs also attacked the children's mother, who was rushed to the nearest hospital. Police report that the dogs were handed over to Animal Control, were they were taken down by Memphis Animal Services.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The news sent South African social media users into a frenzy. Many said people must avoid having pit bulls as pets because they are dangerous.

@NginguSah said:

"Pitbuls are not friendly dogs, take them away whilst you still can. "

@somedon_ added:

"If this dog wanted to bite her, it would’ve. There are many reasons why dogs growl like this. I bet 99.9% of you didn’t know that a dog can growl like this if they’ve been taken away from their mother too early."

@that_one_Him noted:

"That same time, you can't leave children unsupervised with an animal. I have a kitten, and I'm typically around her if a child is because if you grab her tail she will scratch you. It was a stipulation in the adoption papers that she was not to be left alone with kids."

@Ibathiezee wrote:

"I own 3 pits and they are very protective of my family. They play with my kids and never show any signs of aggression towards them, but 1 thing ngazo they just don't like strangers."

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says murder of German tourist is “Annoying”

In other news, Briefly News also reported that the recent murder of a German tourist near the Numbi gate of the Kruger National Park has left citizens up in arms. Among those angered by the increase in criminal violence was former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

The former politician said the 67-year-old’s killing undermined the country’s efforts to promote tourism. He said the incident was “annoying” and called for law enforcement officials to leave no stone unturned to find the murderers.

Taking to Twitter to express his anger, he said the killers were “economic saboteurs”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News