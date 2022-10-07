Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has expressed his annoyance with the murder of a German tourist

He said the killing of the 67-year-old undermined the efforts made to promote tourism in South Africa

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele reassured that the “callous” killing would not go unpunished

MPUMALANGA - The recent murder of a German tourist near the Numbi gate of the Kruger National Park has left citizens up in arms. Among those angered by the increase in criminal violence was former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has called for the arrest of the German tourist's murderers. Image: Stock image & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The former politician said the 67-year-old’s killing undermined the country’s efforts to promote tourism. He said the incident was “annoying” and called for law enforcement officials to leave no stone unturned to find the murderers.

Taking to Twitter to express his anger, he said the killers were “economic saboteurs”. Mboweni added:

“Some of us work very hard and smart to promote tourism. And murderers undermine our efforts.”

Police have taken in three people for questioning. Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Commissioner Fannie Masemola recently visited the crime scene.

According to TimesLIVE, Cele said the police would not let the “callous” killing go unpunished. He also called for a long-term solution to safeguard community members and tourists.

The minister said the police have a duty to protect the country's people and the tourism sector has a responsibility to empower their clients with information and knowledge about their surroundings.

South Africans react to Tito Mboweni’s remarks:

@tekoSynergy said:

“SA citizens are faced with such atrocities on a daily basis, and you decide to voice out your dissatisfaction when foreign nationals are at the receiving end. Start speaking about such events when ordinary SA citizens are facing them. Do better leadership.”

@SamDanLaz commented:

“Do these perpetrators ever consider the ramifications of their actions? The damage to the national image and the tourism industry as a whole. Sad situation. RIP to the victim.”

@BryanTorien posted:

“Imagine law enforcement working hard to leave no stone unturned for everyone in the country. So, its inhabitants can feel safe in their own country. Not just when it’s a tourist who died, sir. We also count and we contribute much more to taxes than tourists do.”

German tourists cut SA trip short following murder on Numbi road, citizens up in arms with crime levels

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the German tourists who were part of the group attacked near the Numbi Gate at Kruger National Park on Monday, 3 October, will be heading home sooner than expected.

The early departure of Wednesday, 5 October, comes after the murder of one of them in what was suspected to be a botched hijacking.

Executive Manager at Mdluli Safari Lodge Chris Schalkwyk told News24 that the tourists would fly from Mpumalanga to Johannesburg and Germany.

