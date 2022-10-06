Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu reassured tourists that South Africa was a safe travel destination

She held a media briefing following the death of a German tourist near Kruger National Park in Numbi

German Ambassador Andreas Peschke praised Sisulu and the government for their “exemplary” response

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

MPUMALANGA - Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu did damage control on Wednesday, 5 October, following the death of a German tourist near Kruger National Park in Numbi. She reassured tourists that the country was a safe travel destination.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has reassured tourists that South Africa is safe. Image: Deaan Vivier & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

During a media briefing, Sisulu said only three tourists were killed in the country in the past 27 years. However, only the murder of the German tourist was due to insecurity.

The minister said the country has a record of safety, which she plans to keep. Sisulu said South Africa is safe for tourists, and maximum security is provided, News24 reported.

Sisulu also confirmed that three people were arrested. She said the police would determine why the tourists were targeted.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Meanwhile, German Ambassador Andreas Peschke, Advisor Jurgen Kogl, and Acting Director-General Mmaditonki Setwaba were also at the briefing. Peschke praised Sisulu and the government for their “exemplary” response.

The ambassador said the minister and her team spent time with the widow and friends of the victim, offered support, and arranged their swift return to Germany, according to the Daily Maverick.

South Africans annoyed by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s remarks:

@MrMakhubo_ said:

“Right on brand Ma’am. You’ve been a Minister in Government for 28 years now. You’ve always had blue lights, protectors and security detail. You can’t relate to the crime, r*pe, murder, GBV and farm murders that normal South Africans go through on a daily basis. Right on brand!”

@sloan_86333 commented:

“We have never ever had a government in this country that has cared for South Africans’ wellbeing. It’s really sad that in almost 400 years we have learnt nothing.”

@Geraldsmith69 added:

“Over 1,400 people were killed in South Africa’s Gauteng province in 3 months. 67 people are murdered every day in South Africa, according to national crime statistics.”

German tourists cut SA trip short following murder on Numbi road, citizens up in arms with crime levels

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the German tourists who were part of the group attacked near the Numbi Gate at Kruger National Park on Monday, 3 October, will be heading home sooner than expected.

The early departure of Wednesday, 5 October, comes after the murder of one of them in what was suspected to be a botched hijacking.

Executive Manager at Mdluli Safari Lodge Chris Schalkwyk told News24 that the tourists would fly from Mpumalanga to Johannesburg and Germany.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News