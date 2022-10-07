SANParks is worried about how the recent murder of a German tourist will affect tourism in Mpumalanga

a 67-year-old man was shot dead by unknown gunmen in the Kruger National Park's Numbi Gate on Monday, 3 October

SANParks acting CEO Hapiloe Sello said Numbi Gate was a problem area and advised tourists to use alternate routes to Kruger National Park

PRETORIA - South African National Parks (SANParks), the shooting of a German tourist in Mpumalanga may cause local and international visitors to abandon their holiday plans.

South African national parks expressed concern about the effect the shooting of German travellers will have on tourism in the area. Image: @SANParks/Twitter and stoke photo

Source: Getty Images

Following reports of attacks on tourists near the Kruger National Park's Numbi Gate, SANParks acting CEO Hapiloe Sello asked visitors to take alternate routes.

Three armed men ambushed a 67-year-old German tourist, his wife and two other travellers near Numbi Gate. The 67-year-old man succumbed to his wound shortly after the shooting, which occurred during a botched hijacking.

Sello said the organisation fully understands the apprehension travellers feel about visiting the area after the deadly shooting. However, in an attempt to assuage the fears of would-be travellers, Sello maintained that tourists could access the area through several entryways north and south of the Kruger National Park, IOL reported.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu claimed that the tragic incident had not resulted in any cancellations from German tourists. Sisulu added that travellers would enjoy maximum protection during their visit to South Africa.

The minister falsely claimed that in the past 27 years, only three tourists have died in the country. However, according to News24, there have been multiple cases of tourists losing their lives with visiting South Africa.

South Africans react to SANParks fears

Mzansi took to social media to question what SANParks had expected the outcome of the tragic shooting would be.

Below are some comments:

@mastimpa asked:

"What did they expect? For people to come and risk their lives in an unsafe lawless country?"

@Siviwe_Gs commended:

"Shark attacks have been reported in several oceans, but surfers have never stopped surfing."

@tazer25 added:

"The sheer number of crimes should make South Africa a candidate for the Guinness Book Of World Records."

@RalphSinger13 claimed:

"I will try to persuade as many would-be visitors to SA rather to travel elsewhere."

@Irmgarde5 said:

"Tourists needn't fear the lions. They only need to fear South Africans!! They'll just end up being part of the 70 people murdered a day in South Africa."

Crime activist Ian Cameron calls out Cele and Sisulu for lying about safety in South Africa

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Crime Activist Ian Cameran has lambasted police minister Bheki Cele and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu for their claims that South Africa is safe for tourists.

This follows the killing of a 67-year-old German tourist fatally shot in a botched hijacking near Numbi Gate earlier this week.

Sisulu guaranteed South Africa was a safe travel destination for tourists and claimed only three tourists had died in the country in 27 years.

