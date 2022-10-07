Activist Ian Cameron has taken exception with tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and police minister Bheki Cele's treatment of crime in South Africa

The leader of Action Society in Gugulethu bashed the ministers in a scathing video about their tone-deaf comments

The crime activist said that the ministers have shown that they don't care about the experiences of South Africans who battle crime every day

CAPE TOWN - Crime Activist Ian Cameran has lambasted police minister Bheki Cele and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu for their claims that South Africa is safe for tourists.

Ian Cameron has called out tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and police minister Bheki Cele for their tone-deaf comments about safety in South Africa. Image Lefty Shivambu, OJ Koloti & Lulama Zenzile

This follows the killing of a 67-year-old German tourist fatally shot in a botched hijacking near Numbi Gate earlier this week.

Sisulu guaranteed South Africa was a safe travel destination for tourists and claimed only three tourists had died in the country in 27 years.

The tourism minister's comments about safety in South Africa starkly contrast with the 11 common robbery incidents involving tourists between April and June in Mpumalanga alone, TimesLIVE reported.

The misleading comment from Sisulu elicited the ire of the leader of Action Society in Gugulethu. Cameron posted a scathing critique of the minister's tone-deaf comments about safety in South Africa.

Cameron said he didn't know which SA Sisulu lives in because, in actuality, three people are murdered every hour, and 71 are killed a day.

Cameron added:

“Minister Bheki Cele, or rather your police service, we are sick of it because you keep sending public order police members to go and keep communities calm in case they want to protest because of crime."

Following his comments about Minister Sisulu's claim that SA is safe, Briefly News spoke to Ian Cameron about what spurred him to call out Ministers Sisulu and Cele.

The activist said:

"I was frustrated that Sisulu lied to save her bottom line but remains silent about crimes that happen to ordinary South Africans daily.

South Africa is a murder capital, but [ these ministers] are not talking about the murders in Bushbuckridge or the shootings in the Cape flats. They are not talking about the murder of Mia Botha."

The activist said that the ministers quickly make misleading statements when it is of international significance or when the cameras are rolling.

Cameron added:

"They don't give a damn about us! These ministers have created a distinction between us and them. That crime happens to us and not them."

South Africans react to Ian Cameron's critique of Sisulu and Cele

Social Media was abuzz with South Africans agreeing that Sisulu and Cele are out of touch with the realities of ordinary citizens.

Here are some comments:

