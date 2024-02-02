A viral video showed how a Toyota Hilux was stolen in under five minutes by suspects who seemed to know what they were doing

The clip shows how the man expertly removes the bakkie's computer box and dismantles it before driving away with it

South Africans made different recommendations on how Hilux owners could avoid their bakkies getting stolen

A Toyota Hilux was stolen in a short space of time. Images: @hilux_legende29/ Instagram and Rapeepong Puttakumwong/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A video which went viral on X, formerly Twitter, showed how thieves stole a Toyota Hilux. The criminals in the video took less than two minutes. Netizens shared different suggestions on how to prevent the theft of their cars.

Toyota Hilux stolen in viral video

In the viral video posted by @VehicleTrackerz, the video starts with a bakkie that pulls up behind the Toyota Hilux. One suspect exits the passenger seat and jumps into the back of the Hilux. He then opens the back window and accesses the inside of the bakkie. Another suspect emerges from the first bakkie, and his accomplice opens the door after fiddling in the car. A third suspect appears from the bakkie and joins them. He jumps into the passenger side, and they start the car and drive away. Watch the video here.

Reactors give different tips to prevent car theft

Netizens advised on how car owners can prevent their cars from being stolen.

AdvocateBerryRouxx said:

"South African bakkies need to be fitted with a window-breaking sensor, and it must be very loud. Technology can stop crime completely."

Lindokuhle posted a picture of an anti-theft steering security wheel lock and said:

"This is unappreciated."

Zwide kaLanga wrote:

"The old-fashioned gear lock or steering lock does the trick. That's a deterrent and will cost them time, time they don't have as that increases their chances of getting caught."

Linda remarked:

"A steering lock, gear lock, or pedal lock are usually very effective at repelling such, and they cost less than a grand."

Benzino remarked:

"Bait cars will solve this problem."

Video shows car allegedly stolen in Ekurhuleni found stripped

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a stripped Toyota Hilux was found with only its husk hours later.

A video allegedly taken in Soweto shows how the men who tracked the car down found it taken apart.

Its parts were lying all over the place, and the doors and windows were removed. South Africans demanded that the criminals be found.

Source: Briefly News