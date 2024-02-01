A video shows a dangerous place where one snake hid that could have spelt disaster if no one found it

The video showing the cosy space the venomous snake found was a viral hit as people were mortified

After seeing the snake's hiding place, many people left comments expressing their horror over the slithering creature

A video on Facebook went viral, as it showed a snake in the worst place possible. The clip went viral as it got lots of people's attention.

Man found a cobra inside the helmet, and many people were terrified. Image: Facebook / Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control / Getty Images / Igor Alecsander

The video of the cobra got more than 3, 000 likes. There were more than 1, 000 comments from online users who admitted they got a new fear from it.

Snake in video terrifies people

In a video by Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control posted on Facebook, a biker realised that there was a snake inside his helmet. Watch the clip below to see it get extracted:

People scared of snake video

Online users were mortified by where the snake hid. Some people commented with jokes about the viral video, saying they would never forget it.

Leigh-Ann Rogers commented:

"Paige Rogers, my heart!! Imagine riding and you feel something on your head."

Magdal Myburgh wrote:

"Frenet Botha new fear unlocked."

Trish Jukes said:

"Ag jinne another thing to add to my list."

Betsie Nieuwoud added:

"Ooooooo eh eh, net daar hol ek die helmet en die bike weg."

Man terrified after finding snake

A TikTok video shows a man finding a snake in his home. A snake catcher came to the rescue after the homeowner called him terrified.

Cobra flees golf course in fear of mongoose in viral video

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok video of a large cobra slithering the golf course of Cape Town golf estate has gone viral.

The footage shared by @offthedeckgolfza shows the reptile slithering the green quickly, suspected of evading the mongoose seen a short distance behind it.

According to NDTV, the mongoose can withstand the lethal bite of the poisonous snake, and in 75 to 80 per cent of fights with cobras, the mongoose invariably wins. T

