A parent's heart almost stopped after his kid picked up a snake, thinking it was a stick

The brave father acted swiftly and took the long, harmless rat snake off of his child's hands

The online community reacted to the moment, with many saying snakes don't bite kids

A toddler picked up a snake, thinking it was a stick. Images: @ladbible

There are tons of different types of snakes. Some are harmful, and some are not. But it is hard to instantly recognise a snake, whether it's dangerous or not, unless you're a snake lover.

One dad almost stopped breathing after realising his child had picked up a snake, thinking it was a stick. @ladbible posted a video on TikTok of the moment.

In the video, the dad and the child are having fun with the family dog in their backyard. The little one throws a stick, expecting the dog to fetch it. But the doggy ran away with the stick instead of bringing it back.

As the dad captured the dog running away, the toddler picked up a snake, thinking it was a stick. When the man realised the situation, he immediately took the snake out of the child's hand and threw it away.

"He was ready to yeet that thing "

It was a rat snake. According to WCNC, this type of snake is non-venomous, usually non-aggressive, and their docile demeanour comes in handy when teaching kids that not all snakes are scary.

TikTokkers found the video hilarious

The video garnered over 1.3 million views, with many online users sharing funny comments about the situation.

@Jessica shared:

"Awww just a harmless rat snake."

@Ismaila wrote:

"In my country, there are no different types of snakes; there’s just ONE type of snake and it’s called a SNAKE."

@keytheng12 commented:

"That snake was like “ I know dam well this baby didn’t just pick me up”"

@Spacyrose shared:

"Give him many props for not hesitating I would’ve like do I need this kid or should I make another one "

@Cherokeesoui said:

"BABIES ARE FEARLESS!!!!"

