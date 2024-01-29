A Durban father hilariously didn't bother with a baby carrier and instead used a backpack to carry his child

In the funny clip, the dad puts his kid in a backpack, the young one seems to be unbothered by the father's actions

The online community reacted to the video with laughter, many saying they love and adore the gentleman for being hands-on

One thing about dads is that they will do the most hilarious stuff with their kids, especially when they are still toddlers.

One dad in Durban carried his kid in a backpack. In a TikTok video shared by the mom, @banelengcobo416, the man emptied the bag only to put his kid in it.

He is in the living room, carrying the child in a backpack. The kid seems used to all the hilariousness as they are quiet and seem to be enjoying what the dad is doing.

Most fathers have also recently trended for being hands-on dads. Caring for children has always been left to women, but we are seeing fathers putting their children on their backs and getting on with their business like the mothers often do.

Dad carries a baby in a backpack

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

TikTokkers were entertained by the dad's doings

The video has over 114k likes, with many online users laughing at the father and admiring him for being a hands-on father.

@Erol Nqobile Mahlale shared:

"I'm wondering if the baby is kneeling inside the bag or what happened to the legs"

@Vanessa Maphoso said:

"The way the baby is holding on to that bag "

@yolanda wrote:

"If holding on for dear life was a person "

@user4788410761106 said:

"At least he's here and committed the rest is history "

@AndileZA commented:

"Greatest fatherthat one ❣"

@Margaret world wide t shared:

"Good idea "

@claasenvalencia@gmail.com said:

"Too cute "

Dad dressed a toddler in adult boxers

In another story, Briefly News reported about a father who dressed a toddler in adult boxers.

@bongiwemcusi shared the funny video on her TikTok account. In the video, the toddler is recorded by the father wearing an adult boxer, which fits the toddler from the bottom up. They look like an oversized romper. The dad's actions entertained netizens.

