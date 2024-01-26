A stunner took to TikTok to showcase how she spoiled her father

In the clip, the man is ecstatic as he is seen trying on various clothing

People adored the father and daughter moment, while many wished to have such a bond with their dads

One young lady has amazed many people online after showcasing a video of her taking her father on a shopping spree.

A young South African takes her dad on a shopping spree in a TikTok video. Image: @happiemagcaba

Source: TikTok

A woman takes her father shopping

A video shared by @happiemagcaba, which has gathered over 81.5K viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments, shows the adorable moment between the father and daughter. The clip shows the father in a dressing room trying on various clothing with a big smile. The dad looked excited as he showed off the shirts, cap, and shoes his daughter had bought him.

As the video professes, the father and daughter had a shoe cam moment, melting many hearts in Mzansi. At the end of the clip, the dad is seen all dressed up in the clothing his daughter bought him. He looked super happy as he began to dance.

The stunner revealed in her TikTok caption that she was "grateful" to be able to spoil her father in such a way:

"This has to be the best moment I swear, seeing ubaba ezikhethela izinto akazifunayo for the 1st time ngimucorrect kokunye because akakaze azithengele…I’m so grateful to God for having such moments."

Watch the video below:

SA claps for the young lady

Many people were proud of the woman for honouring her father beautifully, while others wished for a bond like theirs.

LaNoksBoutique wrote:

"How I wish owam avume amaphutha akhe sqale phansi impilo as family ngyakbongela sis. May God continue to bless you nobaba wakho."

Anelity_Nkumbi gushed over the video, saying:

"The last part, how I wish mine was still alive."

Lulu could not hold back her tears:

"This makes me so emotional I’d literally do anything for my dad even sell my kidney to make him happy! That man is the best father ever!"

To which she responded by saying:

"Same, that man is everything I swear, his kindness, my God."

KaMphephethwa wrote:

"Praying I'll get the chance to do this for him esaphila. That man has carried me kuko konke empilweni, I can't wait to give him impilo eSoft nami."

Viral TikTok video of hands-on father shopping with baby on his back

Briefly News previously reported a story of a man who became a viral hit for breaking free from gender norms. The gent wrapped his baby on his back with a pink towel while running errands at a shopping centre.

He posted a video of his quality time with the little girl on his TikTok page @papa_wawa20220602, and it got a whopping 281,000 views.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News