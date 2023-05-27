A hands-on father got praised online for looking after his baby without fear of other men judging him

The man can be seen in a TikTok video carrying his daughter on his back while shopping for some clothes

The video has gone viral on the video-sharing app, and TikTok users said he was an exemplary father

A video of a father shopping while carrying his baby went viral. Image: @papa_wawa20220602

Source: TikTok

One man became a viral hit for breaking free from gender norms. The gent had his baby comfortably wrapped on his back with a pink towel while running errands at a shopping centre.

Video of loving father and his daughter warms hearts on TikTok

He posted a video of his quality time with the little girl on his TikTok page @papa_wawa20220602, and it got a whopping 281 000 views.

People admired his bravery in carrying the baby in public as mothers usually do. They said he was a good father for prioritising his daughter's needs at the risk of being publicly ridiculed.

The ladies in the comments showed him extra love and said that society needed more men like him.

Watch the video below:

South Africans gush over responsible father looking after his child

@lekhuleni3 said:

"Father of the year.Well done, you must teach those who don't take care of their children."

@sitholedibuseng wrote:

"When a man needs not to prove his masculinity this is beautiful. Please honour this man and respect him. You both deserve God's grace."

@zwidequeen commented:

"As women, we say thank you for the role you playing and it doesn't degrade you at all, you are a super dad."

@uzazak posted:

"Surely goodness and mercy shall follow him. May God bless him. "

@olgalitious stated:

"My baby daddy every time when we go out and people will be looking at me as if I bewitched him."

@lethugee3 mentioned:

"Shout out to the present and responsible dads. We appreciate them."

@user6107556876272 added:

"The only man who deserves Father's Day presents."

@joycechamasowa said:

"You're the best daddy ever, so proud of you. We need men like you in our lives, not these kinds of men who don't even know their kids' needs."

