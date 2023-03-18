Lucas Radebe proved he still got insane soccer moves and gave Mzansi flashbacks of his glory days

The legendary soccer player posted a video juggling a soccer ball while carrying his baby on his back

South Africans on social media applauded the former Bafana Bafana captain for his soccer and parenting skills

Lucas Radebe juggled a ball while carrying his baby. Image: @lucasradebe

Source: TikTok

Lucas Radebe has gone viral a couple of times in the last few weeks, and people were reminded what a stellar human being he is. A week ago, the soccer player got a hero's welcome when he arrived at the Manchester City and Newcastle United match in England and trended for days in Mzansi.

Lucas Radebe shows off his soccer skills in viral video

On Friday Lucas posted a wholesome video on his TikTok page spending quality time with his baby. The former Leeds United skipper had the baby wrapped on his back with a towel while he was juggling a soccer ball.

People were amazed that there were no gender roles in his household as he cared for his baby like typical mothers.

Watch the heartwarming TikTok video of Lucas Radebe below:

SA reacts to Lucas bonding with his baby

Lucas captioned with "babysitting" and people jokingly reminded him that he was parenting because he it was his own child.

@nokuthulamakhathi1 commented:

"Humble man our forever captain."

@peacedtou2g wrote:

"You don't babysit your own child bro, your parenting. You are a great dad."

@williamvanrensbur mentioned:

"Captain my captain. Leading by example."

@nflwazee said:

"Bro you forgot to tell our hubbies to not try this at home."

@phaksmolefe stated:

"Legend for life."

@user92931947270866 mentioned:

"Well done my brother you are a real father.❤️"

@nomgcebom commented:

"Straight away you are one in the million."

@ebbie_v posted:

"Class is permanent.✅"

