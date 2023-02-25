AKA's daughter Kairo Forbes has remembered her late legendary father Kiernan Forbes with a touching video tribute

The video shows throwback moments of Kairo and her late father and the seven-year-old can be heard talking about him

She said the Fela In Versace hitmaker was a good dad and she also possessed her love for the star

Kairo Forbes has posted about her father AKA for the first time since his passing. AKA was murdered outside Wish restaurant on 10 February.

Kairo Forbes has posted a sweet video to honour her father Kiernan "AKA" Forbes. Image: @kairo.fobes

Tributes for the hitmaker have been pouring in and many of his followers and industry colleagues are still trying to come to terms with his passing.

Kairo Forbes pays tribute to AKA in touching video

Many people have posted emotional tributes following AKA's murder. People like Murdah Bongz, DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai have all poured their hearts out in sweet tributes to the star.

Taking to her Instagram page with over one million followers, AKA's daughter Kairo posted an emotional video in honour of her legendary father. In the video, Kairo can be heard saying AKA was a great dad and she loved him.

Kairo Forbes' fans share touching reactions to her sweet post

Social media users took to Kairo's comments section to share heartwarming comments. Many sent love and light to the seven-year-old.

@mary_memzzy said:

“He was… I pray for this family almost every day. I had never prayed for strangers until now. Only God can heal this kind of grief ️"

@wilmer_royale commented:

"I never met my dad I was around 6 months old when he passed... but God has been faithful. Sometimes you wish otherwise, sometimes u cry and most times wanna make him proud. a very challenging pain to deal with but God that allows will always give strength. I'm so sorry baby girl he's your angel."

@diegodaxy wrote:

"Will continue supporting you little gal! #megacy is Legacy! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@enathi_noliroto added:

"Oh, Kai, so sorry he loved you so much ❤️."

@_lizeka_noted:

"One thing we didn’t doubt about AKA, he was a good dad. May God comfort, guide and shield you Kairo. Sorry Baby ."

AKA's business partner Raphael Benza promises to ensure rapper's daughter Kairo Forbes gets financial stability

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's death came as a shock to his family, friends, fans and business partner Raphael Benza. Benza spoke about how Kiernan was happy in the last days of his life.

He also added that he was gutted that death was something he could not rectify or fix.

According to TimesLIVE, Raphael Benza played a major part in AKA's career as the Vth Season record label executive. He said he last saw the rapper on 7 February and last spoke to him on 9 February when they were planning their project in Nigeria.

