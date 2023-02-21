AKA's longtime friend and business partner Raphael Benza has broken his silence following the rapper's murder

Benza expressed shock and anger over AKA's death because it's something he can't fix

He also spoke about the star's last days, saying he was happy and fulfilled in his final days

AKA's death came as a shock to his family, friends, fans and business partner Raphael Benza. Benza spoke about how Kiernan was happy in the last days of his life.

AKA’s friend and business partner Raphael Benza on the rapper's last days. Image: @rapaelbenza and @mzansivp.

Source: Instagram

He also added that he was gutted that death was something he could not rectify or fix.

Benza opens up on the last time he spoke to AKA

According to TimesLIVE, Raphael Benza played a major part in AKA's career as the Vth Season record label executive. He said he last saw the rapper on 7 February and last spoke to him on 9 February when they were planning their project in Nigeria.

He added that his team's main focus is to console the Forbes family and also ensure that AKA's only daughter Kairo Forbes gets financial stability. He said:

"The family are shocked, numb, deeply hurt and deeply saddened. But on the other hand, Kieran has been the happiest in the last six months so it was great to see him at peace. He was happy in his last days rather than about a year and a half ago when he was completely depressed."

Benza reacts to allegations that AKA's friends knew about the assassination

Raphael Benza also touched on reports that the rapper's close friends, especially Don Design knew about the murder plan. He said:

"AKA has an extensive team, a road manager, DJ, photographer, sometimes security, sometimes band members, so they form part of the team and family. We know we are a close-knit team."

