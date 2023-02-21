Ntsiki Mazwai recently revealed on her Twitter timeline that she was not a fan of the late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes

The podcaster said anyone who brings up Supa Mega's death on her social media page would be blocked

Mazwai declared support for Mega's deceased fiancée, who was suspected of having been killed by him

Ntsiki Mazwai's Twitter timeline has been full of posts about AKA's death. Supa Mega was gunned down on February 10 in Durban on Florida Road.

Ntsiki Mazwai says she will block anyone who mentions AKA on her Twitter timeline. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Many paid tribute to the late rapper in tweets, but Ntsiki was busy seeking justice for Supa Mega's deceased fiancée, Anele "Nelli" Tembe, who died suspiciously. According to News24, Nellie fell from the 10th floor of a hotel in Cape Town, and there have been allegations that Mega was involved in her death.

Ntsiki Mazwai says she's not mourning AKA because she was not his fan

Following AKA's burial on February 18, Ntsiki stated that she was not mourning the Lemons (Lemonade) hitmaker because she was not his fan. The tweet read:

"Guys I don't wanna spend anymore time speaking about AKA. I wasn't a fan, please stop bringing him to my TL. Grieve, just don't include me please. Thanks."

The outspoken poet further added in the comments that whoever brings up AKA's name on her timeline will be added to her block list.

"And I am blocking anyone who brings him to my TL again. Kwanele."

Some of Supa Mega's fans, affectionately known as the Megacy, called the poet's tweets out, saying:

@CharlottEliseW said:

"So, you block people because they don't react to AKA the way you want them to. Ai Ntsiki leave people alone. You will still hear and see AKA trend on twitter for a long time! Same with every other artist people love. You can go ahead and block me too."

@Thabsthabang2 shared:

"Wena o na le problem aowa mxm nna wa mbora."

Nellie Tembe's dad Moses Tembe dismisses claims of involvement in AKA killing as murder takes toll on his fam

In related news, Briefly News reported that Moses Tembe distanced himself and his family from AKA's assassination. Nellie Tember's father denied the accusations on social media following the rapper's fatal shooting in Durban on Friday, February 10.

Nellie, AKA's fiancée, died under mysterious circumstances in Cape Town. She was with AKA on the night she fell from the 10th floor of a hotel. Some people alleged that Moses ordered AKA's hit.

Moses stated on Thursday in response to the serious allegations against his family. The businessman said the accusations were untrue and without substance. His statement is doing the rounds on Twitter.

Source: Briefly News