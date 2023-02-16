Nellie Tembe's dad Moses Tembe dismissed the claims suggesting that he had a hand in AKA's assassination in Durban

Nellie, who was the slain rapper's fiancée, was with AKA in a hotel in Cape Town when she died under mysterious circumstances

The businessman issued a statement after some social media users accused him and his family of avenging Nellie's death

Moses Tembe has distanced himself and his family from AKA's assassination. Nellie Tember's father denied the accusations flying around on social media following the rapper's fatal shooting in Durban on Friday, February 10.

Nellie, AKA's fiancée, died under mysterious circumstances in Cape Town. She was with AKA on the night she fell from the 10th floor of a hotel. Some people alleged that Moses ordered AKA's hit.

Moses issued a statement on Thursday in response to the serious allegations against his family. The businessman said the accusations were untrue and without substance. His statement is doing the rounds on Twitter.

AKA's death takes toll on Tembe family

Moses said his family would never be involved in "an abhorrent act of this nature". He further expressed his family feels the pain of the Forbes family. Moses added that AKA's murder had also taken a toll on his family.

Moses told Daily Sun a few days ago that he'd also like to visit Supa Mega's family to express his condolences.

Saso breaks his silence following AKA's murder

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Saso broke his silence following AKA's assassination. The Dream Team member was with AKA when he was shot dead in Durban on Friday night, February 10.

Supa Mega's friends, who were with him at the time of his murder, have been under scrutiny since CCTV footage of his fatal shooting surfaced on social media. Some people, including Nota Baloyi, want Saso, Don Design and all the people who were with AKA to be investigated for their alleged involvement in his murder.

ZAlebs reports that Saso was the first to break his silence following the assassination of the Fela In Versace hitmaker.

