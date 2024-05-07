Musician Sjava has endorsed rapper Maglera Doe Boy, noting his flawless rapping skills

The Umbayimbayi singer claimed that there is a lot of knowledge in Maglera's verses, and he takes away a few things from them

Mzansi agrees with Sjava, saying Maglera Doe Boy is a good rapper who delivers great flow and storytelling

Sjava is a massive fan of Maglera Doe Boy and is making it known. The musician recently gave the rapper his flowers in a heartwarming tweet, which garnered positive reviews from Mzansi.

Maglera given a stamp of approval by Sjava

Singer and rapper Sjava has endorsed Maglera Doe Boy and noted his strong rapping skills. The Umbayimbayi hitmaker said Maglera's verses are thought-provoking because he always gains knowledge in them.

Sjava expressed his appreciation for Maglera Doe Boy's raps in his appreciative tweet, stating that he learns something new from them.

"There is too much knowledge on Magleras raps. I always learn something new listening to him @MagleraDoeBoy. Thank you."

Mzansi has their say on Sjava's tweet

South African hip-hop fans seem to agree with Sjava, saying Maglera Doe Boy is indeed a good rapper with excellent delivery and storytelling.

The Klerksdorp born rapper gave us timeless verses on hit songs such as 018 and Gwan and has several hits under his belt.

@Nkosindipile_X:

"Facts, I always say."

@MrPuoeng:

"M.D.B is a dope rapper."

@macx_t:

"I didn't even know what Alkebulan was until yoh Maglera is an asset, and you Grootman."

@YoungKxnggg:

"No cap."

@Pules_4Mokoena:

"Klerksdorp we up!"

@_Mthusi:

"This is why he’s likely to be goat."

@ThembaniSkhollo:

"Facts."

@Nkosindipile_X:

"I always tell my friends this, I can tell you read and watch good shows."

US rapper ASAP Rocky wants to work with Maglera Doe Boy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Maglera Doe Boy revealed how A$AP Rocky asked him to partner in a campaign with Puma.

The Makazana rapper shared new photos from the shoot and had fans raving over his work ethic. South Africans showed love to MDB and congratulated him on his huge international moves.

