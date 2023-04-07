Big Zulu and Sjava, as Inkabi Zezwe, have achieved gold status in less than two weeks with their debut single Umbayimbayi

The success of Umbayimbayi has led the duo to top various streaming charts, including Spotify SA and Apple Music

Inkabi Zezwe are set to embark on a nationwide tour after the release of their album Ukhamba in May

Big Zulu and Sjava's hit song has gone gold. Images: @bigzulu_sa, @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Inkabi Zezwe, the exciting new collaboration between South African artists Big Zulu and Sjava, has already made an impressive impact on the music scene, with their debut single Umbayimbayi reaching gold status in less than two weeks of release.

Inkabi Zezwe's Umbayimbayi has been topping SA charts

The song serves as the lead single to their upcoming album Ukhamba and has topped streaming charts, including Spotify South Africa and Apple South Africa.

The success of Umbayimbayi has been a cause for celebration for both Big Zulu and Sjava. They have taken to social media to express their gratitude and excitement for the overwhelming response to their music.

Big Zulu and Sjava celebrated the achievement on Instagram

On the group's Instagram, they shared their amazement at the song's success and thanked their fans for their support, saying:

"Hawu suka nini madoda, Zaphuma phambili Inkabi Zezwe!!! Umbayimbayi ya thathi golide ngokusemthethweni."

Inkabi Zezwe have nationwide tour planned

IOL reports that the duo also have an upcoming nationwide tour planned. The tour will see the duo perform at SunBet Arena in Time Square on June 24, GrandWest Arena on July 29, Big Top Arena at Carnival City on August 26, and Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium on September 3. Fans can expect to hear more of the group's unique sound, which blends traditional Zulu rhythms with modern hip-hop beats.

The success of Umbayimbayi has set the tone for the duo's debut album Ukhamba, which is set to release in May. The album promises to be a celebration of Zulu culture, and the duo has hinted that it will be a showcase of their individual strengths as well as their collaborative creativity.

