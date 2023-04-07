South African rapper Big Zulu celebrated his 37th birthday in a Twitter post shared on April 7, 2023

The Mali Eningi hitmaker genuinely thanked God for protecting and continuously blessing him throughout his life

Big Zulu's loyal stans rushed to the comments section to show him love and wish him a happy birthday

Mzansi sent Big Zulu well wishes as he celebrated his 37th birthday. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Big Zulu turned 37 on April 7 and celebrated his special day on social media with his fans.

On Twitter, Nkabi penned a short birthday letter thanking God for carrying him so far.

"Ngicela ukuthatha lelithuba ngibonge umndali ngokungi gcina kuze kube laphaNgibonge ibusiso nakho konke angenzele konaHappy Birthday to ME❤️‍ (Let me take this time to thank God for keeping me this far. I'm grateful for all the blessings he has given me.)"

Mzansi wishes Big Zulu a happy birthday

The 150 Bars rapper has become Mzansi's favourite musician in recent years. Going mainstream in 2018 earned Big Zulu a lot of fans, reported Daily Sun.

His music's impact, which includes hit songs like Voicemail and Mali Eningi, turned many Mzansi people into his fans. As a result, when he celebrated his birthday on the timeline, his stans came out in numbers to wish him a happy birthday.

@phakamani_siya said:

"Happy Birthday Bhut' omdala. @BigZulu_ZN"

@Sisou_10 shared:

"Ukhule Ntangami. May the great Lord nabakini bakukhusele kulendlela yo bomi. Ukhule undlondlobale Nkabi."

@Pumi_says posted:

"Mini emnandi kuwe, Big Zulu. To many more prosperous ones filled with joy. God bless you."

@SimelaneBA replied:

"Mayikhule #Inkabi"

@CKgwana commented:

"Happy birthday, brother. Keep on delivering those hits songs. A legend in the making."

@sakhilesbusiso2 wrote:

"Happy birthday Nkabi. May God bless you with many years to come."

@Skay_Da_Rapper also said:

"More life to you, King."

@MkwanaziLucia added:

"Happy Birthday, Nkabi. Enjoy your day"

Big Zulu's career milestones

Nkabi has much to be thankful for as he turns 37. In 2022, the musician's diss track 150 Bars resurrected rap music when many thought genres such as amapiano had killed it.

As if that wasn't iconic enough, Big Zulu gave Mzansi the song collaboration they didn't know they needed when he released Umbayimbayi with Sjava. The song dominated music streaming services such as Spotify and YouTube.

Mzansi is now anticipating Nkabi's collaborative album with Sjava, Inkabi Zezwe, which is set to be released in the middle of 2023.

