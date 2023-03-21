Big Zulu and Sjava have collaborated on a new music project called Inkabi Zezwe , which is set to be released in May 2023

The first single out of the viral project, Umbayimbayi , has been confirmed to drop on March 24, 2023

South Africans rushed to social media to say that they eagerly anticipate Sjava and Big Zulu's project

Sjava and Big Zulu are preparing to bless their fans with a joint music project Inkabi Zezwe. The first single, Umbayimbayi, is set to be released on March 24, 2023.

Big Zulu and Sjava will relase their song collaboration 'Umbayimbayi on March 24.

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, a joint album with Warner Music Africa (WMA) is also in the works and will be released in May 2023.

The news outlet also disclosed that the two talented artists had been working on the eagerly awaited project for a while but kept delaying its release because there were too many decisions to be made before they entered the studio.

"After a few months, we came to a meeting of the minds, and it was like everything clicked. For me, this project signifies so much," said WMA, MD Temi Adeniji.

Nothando Migogo, Co-Director of Sjava's recording label 1020 Cartel, elaborated that while the collaboration may appear odd, it feels natural because of how both artists present themselves to their audience.

What does Inkabi Zezwe mean?

According to ZAlebs, Inkabi Zezwe is an isiZulu term that describes a unified brotherhood that reflects the nation when used in the context of music. To put it another way, Sjava and Big Zulu are two giants who have come together for this one-time collaboration as a gift to the nation.

"This project speaks of everything that affects the lives of our people, it will resonate and connect with people on a higher level. This is the coming together of two spiritual and gifted individuals” echoes Leroy Khoza, Co-Founder of Nkabi Records.

Sjava and Big Zulu's fans can't keep calm after Inkabi Zezwe project was announced

Taking to Instagram, Sjava dropped the poster of the project, and peeps rushed to comment that they had been waiting for the collaboration for a long time.

@busie_thando_mabaso sais:

" Finally, I will show my daughter this picture because she doesn't know the difference between you two "

@nkosinahtee_jiyane shared:

"I've been wondering why the two are not working together ai phela siyabonga "

@kukhanya_tayo posted:

"Like The Soul Brothers."

@thulane_nkululeko_shange replied:

"Khuphuka boMkhulu "

@sbonelo.tornado wrote:

"I have been waiting for iBergville iskhathi reside "

@spears4780 also said:

" Big things are popping."

@sire_lawumahome added:

"We have been waiting for this."

Sjava's album Isibuko receives over 20 million streams

Before embarking on the Inkabi Zezwe project, Sajva released his new album Isibuko, which has been dominating streaming music platforms. The album was released almost two months ago on Friday, 27 January, but it has already received over 20 million streams, reported TshisaLIVE.

Sjava celebrated on Instagram by posting a picture of how many streams Isibuko received from each popular music streaming service, from YouTube to Spotify.

Sjava says getting hold of A-Reece for a collaboration is not easy: “He needs to be available”

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Sjava explained why it's taking time for him to work with fellow artist A-Reece on a song.

The singer said he has been trying to get a hold of the rapper but is always busy with something.

According to TimesLIVE, the Umama singer opened up about why he hasn't worked with A-Reece during a recent sit-down with Slikour.

