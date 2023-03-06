Award-winning singer Sjava has revealed that he is yet to make a song with A-Reece because the rapper is always not available

Speaking during a recent interview, Sjava said if he didn't know the rapper personally, he was going to assume that he doesn't want the collaboration

Mzansi music lovers have been calling on the stars to join hands and work on a hit song together

Sjava has explained why it's taking time for him to work with fellow artist A-Reece on a song.

Sjava has revealed why he hasn't worked with A-Reece. Image: @theboydoingthings and @sjava_atm

The singer said he has been trying to get a hold of the rapper but he is always busy with something.

Sjava says A-Reece should make time to work with him

According to TimesLIVE, the Umama singer opened up about why he hasn't worked with A-Reece during a recent sit-down with Slikour.

Sjava added that if he didn't know A-Reece personally, he was going to assume he was avoiding him because he doesn't want to work with him. He called upon the We Both Know Better rapper to avail himself so they can work together. He said:

"For me, if I didn’t know them, now I was gonna say they don’t want to work with me. But knowing them from the get-go and just seeing them come up and become what they are, they don’t change, and they need to change so that they can be available. If you get hold of him you will be like: 'Oh, thank God he came and did this verse."

