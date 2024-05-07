Leon Schuster is said to be bedridden ahead of another back surgery, which he hopes will fix things once and for all

The celebrated comedian has been battling with serious back problems since his fall in 2023

Mzansi is sending encouraging messages to Schuks, and hopes he makes a full recovery and returns to their screens

Leon Schuster has been confined to his bed due to complications from his back injury. Images: Instagram/ official_leon_schuster and Deon Raath/Rapport/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Leon Schuster is reportedly in excruciating pain as he remains bedridden ahead of another surgery to correct the damage to his back.

Leon Schuster faces another back surgery

Famed South African comedian/ actor, Leon Schuster, hasn't been the same since undergoing back-to-back surgeries after badly injuring his back.

This started in 2023 when the comedian fell while on set for Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones, leading to his first surgery. While rehabilitating, the comedian told YOU Magazine that he fell on his back and had to undergo another surgery.

Now bedridden, Schuks told the publication that he has not been in a good place and now relies on a walking stick to move around:

"I’m a bit depressed; this has been going on for too long. I’ve been through a rough patch, absolute hell."

Ahead of his next surgery, the comedian is reportedly required to lose 15 KG for the procedure to be a success.

Leon was told that a nerve in his vertebra had broken halfway, to which doctors inserted metal screws to help the fractured nerve - later finding out that one of the screws had loosened and was pressing against the nerve.

Despite his agony, the beloved comedian has faith that everything will work out:

"I trust in the Lord and the doctors; these are my two sources of strength from which I draw hope. I hope the Lord will give me enough breath to make my dream movie."

Mzansi sends love to Leon Schuster

South Africans are praying for Schuks' recovery:

RLEKWADU said:

"Get well, Schuster."

jeffjenc wrote:

"Oh, shame, I hope he will be fine!"

HappyJ46321561 posted:

"Wishing Leon Schuster a full and speedy recovery."

Rob_Royal responded:

"Let us pray for him. He brought me many laughs."

