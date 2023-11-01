Beloved South African comedian Leon Schuster is allegedly back in hospital due to complications from back pains

The funny man sent a video message to his supporters letting them know that he's doing well

Fans are sending Leon heartfelt messages hoping for his speedy recovery as he undergoes an operation

Fans sent messages of encouragement to Leon Schuster as he returned to the hospital and asked for prayers for his recovery. Images: Facebook/ Leon Schuster and Instagram/ official_leon_schuster

Leon Schuster is said to be back in hospital before he has to return for a back operation. The comedian had allegedly taken a fall on set for a movie and hurt his back, he sent a video message to his supporters encouraging them to support the Springboks.

Mzansi showed love to the beloved Schucks and sent comforting messages as he prepared for his surgery.

Fans wish Leon Schuster a speedy recovery

Mzansi is rallying behind Leon Schuster after he returned to the hospital. Fans send heartfelt messages to Schucks and wish the beloved comedian a speedy recovery:

Jennifer Van Rensburg encouraged Leon:

"Stay strong, Leon, we're all praying for you."

Marlene Wiles Mitchley responded:

"Special healing prayers for you Leon Shuster."

Portia Constable commented:

"Speedy recovery Leon..... God cares for you."

Thulani Mkhwanazi requested the Boks:

"Siya Kolisi and the gang go check on Leon there with that Webb Ellis cup it might lift his spirit."

Metlholo Ndo Do's Modisadife said:

"Speedy recovery my legend, may God be with you."

Winston Wilmore responded:

"We pray for healing."

Thembinkosi Taba encouraged Leon:

"Oh Schucks, speedy recovery!"

Leon Schuster returns to the hospital

Ahead of the Springboks Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks, Leon Schuster was admitted to hospital for back complications.

In a Facebook video, Leon Schuster is seen on a hospital bed as he tells his supporters that he's doing well. The veteran comedian then encouraged South Africans to rally behind the Springboks:

"Leon Schuster is opgeneem in die hospitaal en moet weer geopereer word. Hou hom asb in jul gebede dat hy ten volle na die operasie sal herstel."

Leon Schuster criticises Springboks' performance

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Leon Schuster heavily critiquing the Springboks' match against England in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

The prankster gave his thoughts on the Boks' match, saying they could have done better despite their advancement into the final.

Nevertheless, Springboks emerged victorious in the Rugby World Cup finals after defeating New Zealand in a close 11-12 win.

