Filmmaker and prankster Leon Schuster shared his opinion on the Springbok's game against England

The team won 15-16 against England, landing them in the finals where they will face New Zealand, All Blacks

After the crucial game, the comedian shared on Facebook how unhappy he is about how the Bokke played over the past weekend

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Comedian Leon Schuster shared his opinion regarding the Rugby World Cup semi-final game. Image: the_official_leon_schuster, @bokrugby

Source: Instagram

2023 has been a good year thus far for Mzansi. The rugby national team have made it to the 2023 Rugby World Cup France finals, but more is needed for our legendary comedian Leon Schuster.

Leon Schuster unhappy with how Boks played against England

This was meant to be a moment of happiness and celebration that our Springboks have made it to the finals. Still, filmmaker and comedian Leon Schuster spoiled it all as he shared his two cents about how unhappy he is with the Boks' performance during the semi-final game.

The Springboks won against England 15-16 at the Stade De France on Saturday, 21 October 2023 and made their through to the finals, where they will go head-to-head with the All Blacks (New Zealand).

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Leon Schuster shared a post on Facebook detailing how unhappy he felt after watching the match on Saturday. He said:

"In Afrikaans, numerous words incorporate the syllable 'pap,' such as cornPAP, putuPAP, PAPdrunk, PAPass, and PAProt. Feel free to add your own 'comments' to this list. During my visit to the Springboks, it seemed they were energetically embracing the 'slapPAP' spirit.

"Folks, I want to clarify that I'm not here to diminish the GOATS. Let's remember, they faced a challenging draw with teams like Ireland, Scotland, and France. BOKKE, it's crucial to have faith that the All Blacks are facing difficulties, and I'm looking to add more strength to my PAP bag."

See the post below:

Springboks' Bongi Mbonambi accused of racism

According to Evening Standard, England flanker Tom Curry alleged South Africa's Bongi Mbonambi called him a “white c***” during Saturday's World Cup semi-final.

The incident occurred just before the half-hour mark in Paris, and Curry's claim was caught on referee Ben O'Keeffe's microphone.

Mzansi man speaks Afrikaans to support Springboks

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a man watching the nail-biting Rugby World Cup quarter-finals match with much anticipation has social media users laughing out loud.

The footage posted by Kabelo Moumakwe (@kabelomoumakwe) shows him wearing his Springboks supporter's jersey as he watches the Bokke play against France while standing on a fancy chair and watching the TV up close.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News