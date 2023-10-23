South African rugby player Bongi Mbonambi has been accused of racism by England flanker Tom Curry during Saturday's World Cup semi-final

South Africans have rallied behind Mbonambi, expressing support for him and claiming it is unlikely that he would ever say such or display racist behaviour

If the allegation is proven to be true, Mbonambi could face a ban from playing in the Rugby World Cup final and several future games

South African TikTokkers have rallied behind Springbok star, Bongi Mbonambi after Tom Curry accused him of racism.

South Africans have expressed support for Bongi Mbonambi after he was accused of a racist slur toward Tom Curry. Image: Paul Harding and Harry Murphy

Source: Getty Images

Springboks' Bongi Mbonambi accused of racism

According to Evening Standard, England flanker Tom Curry alleged South Africa's Bongi Mbonambi called him a “white c***” during Saturday's World Cup semi-final. The incident occurred just before the half-hour mark in Paris and Curry's claim was caught on referee Ben O'Keeffe's microphone.

A post shared by @.eliterugby shared screenshots of the allegation and has gained much traction.

Click here to view the TikTok post.

South Africans share their thoughts

Many netizens supported Mbonambi, claiming it is unlikely that he would ever say such or display racist behaviour.

Others tried to determine the consequences of such behaviour if it proved true, saying Mbonambi could face a ban from playing in the Rugby World Cup final and several future games.

Hugo De Villiers said:

"I have met Bongi before, one of the most humble, friendly guys in the world. I struggle beto believes."

JP Bumblebee wrote:

"It's hearsay, and Tom Curry was the only player from England that reported it to the Ref. England is crying like France now."

Shameez commented:

"Lord, please give the French and English teams the peace in their heart, which is needed when losing."

✝️✝️ replied:

"Easily an 8-month ban, I’d say, and if it isn’t decided by next week, he shouldn’t be allowed to play the final."

Mellø commented:

"If true or not, I'd say a 3-6 month suspension. If not I believe the player that lied should be fined and suspended for 1 year."

Rileyyy :3 said:

"Have they actually spoken to Bongi??? Clearly not. He would never say that."

Mzansi man speaks Afrikaans to support Springboks

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a man watching the nail-biting Rugby World Cup quarter-finals match with much anticipation has social media users laughing out loud.

The footage posted by Kabelo Moumakwe (@kabelomoumakwe) shows him wearing his Springboks supporter's jersey as he watches the Bokke play against France while standing on a fancy chair and watching the TV up close.

Kabelo can even be heard speaking in Afrikaans as he excitedly watches the thrilling game, crossing his fingers that the Springboks make it to the semi-finals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News