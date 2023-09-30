Fourteen traffic wardens, who are part of the JMPD's extended public works programme alleged they were denied permanent positions due to racial discrimination

JMPD chief Angie Mokasi reportedly explicitly told the coloured wardens that they did not make the cut in a recent meeting

The news unsettled many South Africans and they called out JMPD for unfair hiring policies in the government workplaces

JOHANNESBURG - Fourteen traffic wardens accused the (Joburg Metro Police Department) JMPD of racial discrimination after they were not given permanent posts because they are coloured.

Controversial meeting with acting JMPD chief

Acting JMPD chief Angie Mokasi explained the reasons for their unsuccessful applications during a recent meeting.

A recorded audio clip from the meeting revealed Mokasi telling the wardens they would not be appointed due to their race.

According to TimesLIVE, the video spreading online featured a coloured traffic warden explaining that out of 74 wardens, 60 were black, and 14 were coloured.

Coloured candidates not shortlisted

None of the 14 coloured candidates reportedly received interview calls for the advertised permanent positions.

The traffic warden shared that they visited Martindale to seek clarification on the lack of interview opportunities.

The acting JMPD chief made it clear that they were not actively seeking coloured candidates for the positions.

Discrimination sparks outrage

The controversy has sparked discussions about hiring practices in government workplaces

Read some of the comments below:

Noleen Theunisen said:

"Discrimination! This matter should go to court. These racist position holders only listen when a court of law disciplines them."

Garnet Nhlapo mentioned:

"Unfortunately, discrimination will always prevail in human space."

Zethu Radebe posted:

"This is wrong. Everyone needs an income regardless of race."

Valentine Mo commented:

"Imagine being denied a job because of your race, something you were born with not something you chose."

"It seems like we have not learnt anything from apartheid. Shame on you ANC."

Nkosana Kwebulane wrote:

"Same as in Pretoria if you are not Venda, you won’t get the post."

Beth Biggs suggested:

"Get Solidariteit to sort this out."

