South African artist Siphiwe Dana urged for a middle-class revolt for faster change in the crumbling state of South Africa

Dana prioritised mental well-being and stepped back from social media due to the negativity faced by black women, channelling healing through her music

Inspired by Miriam Makeba, Dana collaborated with Guinean artists, aiming to leave a positive impact on the world through her music

In a recent interview on the Politricking with Tshidi Madia podcast, South African artist Siphiwe Dana expressed her growing cynicism about the state of her country.

Simphiwe Dana called for the middle class to revolt

According to EWN, Dana believes that for South Africa to experience faster change, the middle class needs to step out of their comfort zones and take to the streets in protest. She sees the country as crumbling and feels that a revolt led by the middle class is necessary.

During the interview, Dana also discussed her involvement in a project where she was tasked with creating a set list of Miriam Makeba's work, directing performances, and collaborating with artists from Guinea.

Watch Simphiwe's interview on Politricking with Tshidi Madia:

Makeba, a significant influence in Dana's life, is renowned not only in South Africa but also across the entire continent.

Dana also opened up about her mental health

Dana's activism and outspokenness on political issues have made her a prominent figure, although she admitted to stepping back from social media discourse due to the negativity and the disproportionately harsh treatment of black women. Taking care of her mental well-being has become a priority for her.

Dana also opened up about her personal struggles, including the loss of her mother during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She explained that her music serves as a channel for her pain and healing. She described her creative process, often driven by significant life events, where she immerses herself in the studio for long hours until an entire album is completed.

