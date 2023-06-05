Singer Simphiwe Dana shared with fans a lovely and inspiring encounter with former president Thabo Mbeki

Simphiwe Dana had the opportunity to hang out with Former President Thabo Mbeki, and she said it was a memorable encounter. Image: @simphiwedana

Singer and songwriter Simphiwe Dana shared that she had a memorable encounter with former president Thabo Mbeki.

She and Thabo Mbeki travelled together on their way back from a trip to Guinea.

Simphiwe Dana says former president Thabo Mbeki is a gentle and patient person

The award-winning musician shared that she could not hold back during her conversation with Thabo Mbeki. She was left in awe at the patience he exuded when she asked him countless questions.

"It has been such a wonderful time spent with this great leader on our way back from Guinea. I got such important insights from our conversation. The gentleness and patience he exhibited as I asked him a myriad of questions. I will treasure this experience for a long time to come."

See Simphiwe's tweet:

Netizens would also love an opportunity to have a conversation with Thabo Mbeki

Taking to her comments section, Simphiwe Dana's followers would also appreciate the opportunity to converse with the leader.

@TBK86 said:

"We need you to share please....I'll be waiting for that."

@mahlangusiya said:

"A well of wisdom."

@lungie_klaas commented:

"You are very lucky sisi wam. I envy you."

@NeoMerafi said:

"I am jelly… when am I coming to your house for lunch and swimming?"

@Vndungane said:

"He looks so healthy and happy utata."

@SpeakinPower shared:

"You are blessed. He is wise and insightful."

@Yoli_Que said:

"My fav president please."

@KSekgetle added:

"It should have been me."

@lwaphesheya_k added:

"This is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’d have to ask my family to write it on my tombstone."

Simphiwe Dana's trip to Guinea was to celebrate the late Meriam Makheba in a breathtaking performance

According to EWN, Simphiwe jetted off to Conakry, Guinea, to participate in the Africa Day tribute concert to the late musician Miriam Makeba.

A Twitter user @ZiyandaNgcobo shared a snippet from her performance which was part of the Mbeki Lecture 2023.

Simphiwe Dana says President Cyril Ramaphosa is the worst president in South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that Simphiwe Dana ranted that President Cyril Ramaphosa is the worst president to hold office in the country.

Dana said Mzansi was scared to say it, so she tweeted it and sparked a huge debate.

"I know we’re scared to say it. But Ramaphosa is the worst president we have had."

