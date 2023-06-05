Nadia Nakai is basking under the United Arab Emirates sun on her trip to Dubai, where she is vacationing

Bragga has been serving heat with her latest Instagram posts, where she is having lots of fun

Fans of the rapper have been left mesmerized by her beauty in all her social media posts, stating how proud they are of her

Rapper Nadia Nakai is on vacation in Dubai and has shared some heated content on Instagram.

Bragga, as her fans affectionately know her, let her hair down on her latest trip, and fans are here for it.

Reality TV star Nadia Nakai leaves fans gagging after sharing latest snaps on her trip to Dubai

According to a report by TimseLIVE, Nadia Nakai broke the internet after sharing clips of her trip to Dubai.

Bragga is jet-skiing and having a memorable time in one of the clips.

"It's the South Aaaah Baddie, giving Brats Doll in Dubai Habibi."

She brought all the heat with her in various posts.

Fans left star-struck by Nadia's beauty in latest snaps of her vacation in Dubai

In her comments section on all her posts, fans praised Nadia. Some uplifted her with kind words as she has been an emotional wreck since the passing of her boyfriend Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

"Never mind how s*xy and gorgeous you are Nadia, I see a strong woman who has or still overcoming grief and pain through your smile and everyday challenges without your loved one. Strength of a woman."

"My Arabic baby."

"You are the definition of true beauty."

"It's important to make yourself happy dear."

"It's so nice to see you happy, and you look super great."

"Omg take it easy on them baby."

"Habibi you look beautiful."

"Of course you're about to serve, we ready."

"Oh babe.. such a perfect fit."

"I love you so much. You are gorgeous my lady."

Nadia Nakai trends after gushing over slain rapper AKA on Netflix's Young, Famous, and African

On the first episode of the , Nadia Nakai gushed over her slain boyfriend, AKA.

She revealed their relationship on the second season of the hit reality show when she said, AKA is a manly man.

@girla_18 shared a clip of the moment Nadia spoke fondly of her new man.

Nadia states that she is over love and relationships 3 months after AKA's tragic shooting

Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai wrote off love and relationships three months after AKA's passing. The rapper was killed on 10 February in Durban.

Nadia stated that she has been very unlucky when it comes to love and declared that she is never getting into a relationship again.

